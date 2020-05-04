IHG Expands Footprint in Micronesia
Patrick Clarke May 04, 2020
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has completed a record conversion signing in the Australasia, Japan and Pacific Islands region after reaching a long-term agreement with Asia Pacific Hotels Inc to manage Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.
On Monday, IHG announced that the 416-room hotel will undergo a refurbishment before rebranding as Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in 2022. The property will also receive a 116-room extension by 2025.
Highlights of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan include a half-dozen dining outlets, a club lounge, four meeting rooms, a 300-person ballroom, a gym, multiple swimming pools, retail area and more than 1,600 feet of beachfront.
IHG's latest agreement comes just seven months after it completed its first hotel signing in Guam, reaching an agreement with Tan Holdings to manage the 318-room Fiesta Resort Guam, which is slated to rebrand as a Crowne Plaza property next year.
The combined 850 room count marks the biggest ever conversion signing for IHG’s Australasia, Japan and Pacific Islands region, the company confirmed.
"We are honored to build on our relationship with Asia Pacific Hotels Inc as they put their trust in IHG to take on another of their great hotels, Fiesta Resort Saipan, and rebrand it as a Crowne Plaza," said Abhijay Sandilya, IHG’s Vice President Development, Australasia, Japan & Pacific, in a statement. "Saipan, and Micronesia more broadly, is a favorite destination for travelers from around the world, and from Korea, China and Japan in particular, and we will draw on IHG’s deep expertise in catering to guests from these markets. We look forward to growing the resort’s footprint with our world-class Crowne Plaza brand."
The Crowne Plaza brand is currently in the midst of a transformation amid a global flagship strategy to introduce innovative design and new brand standards across multiple aspects.
IHG currently operates 85 hotels across six brands in Australasia, Japan and the Pacific Islands, with another 42 in the pipeline.
