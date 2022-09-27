IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership with Grape Hospitality in Europe
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 27, 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a new partnership with Grape Hospitality for five conversion properties in destinations across Europe, including Bordeaux, Barcelona, Madrid and Florence.
The five properties that are now under the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio are the voco Madrid Centre Retiro, expected to open in 2024; the Crowne Plaza Madrid Centre Retiro, expected to open in spring of 2024; Hotel Indigo Florence, expected to open later this year; Hotel Indigo Barcelona, expected to open in summer of 2023; and the Hotel Indigo Barcelona Gran Via Plaza España, expected to open in spring of 2024.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Grape Hospitality on such a strong collection of hotels across some of our key European markets of Spain, France and Italy,” said Willemijn Geels, VP of Development Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “This partnership further highlights the strength of IHG’s much-loved brands and reputation, our desire to expand into new locations and our ongoing initiatives to improve the customer journey such as the recently enhanced IHG One Rewards program.”
Hotel Indigo currently offers 40 different properties across Europe with 19 currently in development, while voco offers 15 hotels. The Crowne Plaza brand offers 88 open hotels across Europe.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Get Rewarded When You Become a Certified Atlantis Ambassador
-
Get To Know Majestic Resorts Mexican and Caribbean All-Inclusives
For more information on Europe
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS