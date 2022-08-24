IHG Offering Exclusive Experiences for US Open Tennis Fans
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 24, 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering exclusive experiences for tennis lovers at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi as it celebrates its fourth year as an official hotel partner for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.
The Kimpton Hotel Eventi is offering the “Guest How Andy Roddick Guests” Room + Experience, featuring Roddick’s favorite travel amenities, food, coffee and even pillows. IHG One Rewards members can enjoy this package, which includes courtside level tickets in the Arthur Ashe Stadium for two games, the hotel stay, a meet-and-greet with Andy Roddick and signed memorabilia.
IHG One Rewards members can bid on the stay beginning Wednesday, August 24 at 9 a.m. ET. Bidding ends Sunday, August 28 at 5 p.m. ET.
Travelers can also reserve the hotel’s tennis-themed room, complete with a tennis ball bed, court and tennis-themed decor and furniture. The IHG Racquet Room is available to apply for reservations or to tour by emailing experienceihg@ihg.com.
The last experience is the hotel’s Epic Summer Celebration on August 24, when Andy Roddick and WTA Tour Champion Amanda Anisimova play a one-on-one table tennis match and Joe Jonas and DNCE perform at a concert at the hotel.
