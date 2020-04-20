IHG Partners With Food Banks, Charities to Help During Coronavirus Outbreak
Donald Wood April 20, 2020
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) recently announced it has reached new partnership agreements with food banks and charities to help those impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
IHG is expanding its True Hospitality for Good charitable giving program to provide additional funding and support to partners, including No Kid Hungry in the U.S., Trussell Trust in the U.K., the Global Foodbanking Network (GFN) and the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA).
With the help of IHG, the food banks and distribution sites will have more access to the funds, training and resources needed during the current crisis.
“We can all see the impact that coronavirus continues to have around the world on communities, businesses and our lives,” IHG CEO Keith Barr said in a statement. “Taking care of others is the very essence of who we all are in hospitality and working with our colleagues, owners and charity partners to offer food, supplies and safe accommodation is a natural way for us to be there for our local communities in these difficult times.”
“At IHG, our own sense of community has allowed us to pull together and I’m proud that our long-standing values have shone through in doing what is right for those around us, and delivering True Hospitality to those who need it most,” Barr continued.
In addition, the hotel company has launched an even broader community response to the viral pandemic, including allowing IHG Rewards Club members to donate loyalty points to help provide free accommodation to frontline workers, military services and vulnerable groups in several markets.
Officials said IHG hotels in Georgia, Germany, Malaysia, Pennsylvania and around the world have also taken it upon themselves to donate additional time and supplies to local organizations supporting those in need.
While hotels have been devastated by the ongoing crisis, TravelPulse’s Claudette Covey did a full dive into how the industry will bounce back after the coronavirus outbreak.
