IHG Plans to Open InterContinental Rome in 2022
Despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel industry, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced plans to open InterContinental Rome in 2022 as part of a multi-million-euro investment.
The existing property set on the iconic Via Veneto already boasts 160 rooms and suites, a restaurant, bar, spa and public areas, but it will be restored to create a sense of modern luxury while maintaining its historic appearance.
The building was originally home to ambassadors staying in Rome, but was transformed into a hotel in 1993. The overhauled IHG facility is a short walk from the Galleria Borghese, the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain and other historical attractions.
“The signing of an InterContinental in Rome represents an important moment in the growth of our luxury portfolio and brand presence across Europe,” IHG Vice President of Development Willemijn Geels said. “In these challenging and unprecedented times, this signing shows the continued trust our Owners and partners place in IHG and our brands.”
“We are delighted to partner with Oaktree Capital and Westmont Hospitality Group and look forward to offering InterContinental guests a rich and unforgettable experience in the Eternal City.” Geels continued.
The InterContinental in Rome will join IHG’s portfolio of 34 properties in Europe, including InterContinental London - Park Lane, InterContinental Paris – Le Grand and InterContinental Berlin, many of which are also undergoing multi-million-euro refurbishment programs.
The announcement comes weeks after the signing of the Six Senses Rome, which is set to open in late 2021. IHG currently has 44 luxury hotels in Europe, with another 17 properties in the pipeline to open in the next three-to-five years.
