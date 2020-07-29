Imagine Resorts Reveals Plans for Themed Waterpark Resort
Imagine Hospitality announced that it has selected Hollister, Missouri, a suburb of the entertainment capital of Branson, as the site for its new themed waterpark resort.
The family-friendly, 575,000-square-foot resort will be situated on 68 acres within the city limits. The property will feature a 100,000-square-foot indoor themed waterpark, 450 guest rooms and cabins, six to eight themed restaurants and dining experiences, 40,000 square feet of family entertainment space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 30,000 square feet of convention space ideal for corporate meetings and family reunions as well as adult- and kid-themed spas.
“We’re so pleased to bring the world’s first of these family-friendly, branded destination resorts to the vibrant vacation area of Hollister and Branson,” said Bruce Neviaser, CEO and managing member of Imagine Resorts. “This resort will be an exciting addition to the area, and we look forward to being an active member of the business community. In short, we’re thrilled to be welcomed into the region’s tourism family.”
This family resort represents an estimated $300 million investment in the community and will create an estimated 450 new jobs. The company plans to break ground on the project in the first half of 2021, with a grand opening slated for 2023.
“Throughout Hollister’s history, we’ve been a community of imagination and innovation,” said Hollister Mayor David G. Tate. “This project builds on that proud tradition. Our city, which already figures prominently in a region that’s known for its incredible commitment to families and fun, is delighted to welcome such a unique resort to our portfolio of travel and entertainment experiences."
