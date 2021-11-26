Inside Look at the New World's Largest Luxury Boutique Hotel - The Londoner
November 25, 2021
London has always been a trendsetter – in the world of fashion, music, art, and culture. So, it seems only natural that the world’s largest luxury boutique hotel calls London home. And what an extraordinary place it is.
Premiering in 2021, The Londoner is owned and operated by Edwardian Hotels London and is unlike anything the hotel industry has ever seen. Six of its 16 levels are actually located below ground and the construction of the venue proved to be one remarkable feat of engineering. The goal from the first day of planning this impressive structure was to build a luxury hotel with a lighter footprint and the highest levels of sustainability practices. Everything from its design to its brand partners and suppliers focuses on environmental responsibility.
But what is it that makes The Londoner a standout from other luxury hotels? My answer after a three-night stay at this incredible venue is…everything. The hotel is gorgeous, sporting almost $2 million worth of artwork. It was designed for ultimate comfort with plenty of personal space from its many private alcoves. And it truly has a classy, unique vibe unlike any other London establishment.
Location is Everything
One of the top benefits of staying at The Londoner is its proximity to so many of London’s most popular attractions. Situated in Leicester Square in the West End, the hotel is within walking distance or a short taxi ride from many London favorites. I’ve been to London on numerous visits, and this hotel is in the ideal location for exploring this vibrant city.
The Hotel Experience
Even the check-in process is unique. Doormen greet visitors in formal attire and with a warm, courteous welcome. No standing at a counter to check-in. Each guest is seated and offered tea or other beverages as they chat in comfortable lobby chairs with the professional, engaging, and knowledgeable staff. After this check-in, guests are then personally escorted to their suite and familiarized with its amenities.
Rooms and Suites
The Londoner, a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts’ Legend Collection boasts 350 exquisitely-appointed rooms and suites. Each is individually designed and spacious, providing a true sanctuary for relaxation. My accommodation was a corner suite with stunning views overlooking the London Eye and Big Ben. But the best surprise was when the bellman pointed out that right outside my bathroom window was the home Isaac Newton once lived in.
The king-sized bed features 400 thread count Irish linen, feather down pillows and a luxurious mattress topper. Slumber came very easy in this extremely comfortable bed.
The room also included a luxury chaise lounge and desk. An in-room hospitality cart offered numerous complimentary beverages, wines, and cocktails. A Smart TV included Google Chromecast. Room lighting was controlled by a central Lutron system. International travel plugs were also included in the room– a really nice touch as I’d mistakenly left mine at home.
My bathroom had a lovely marble vanity with an illuminated theatre mirror, luxury London-based Miller-Harris bath products, a Dyson hairdryer, soft plush bathrobe and cushioned slippers. One of my favorite features of the bathroom was the premium Japanese Toto washlet (toilet) with a heated seat. And then there’s the deep soaking tub, absolutely perfect after a day of exploring London.
Each evening I received turn down service, a luxury towel on the floor with my slippers atop. The suites also include a doorbell and an electronic “do not disturb” system.
Dining and Drinking at The Londoner
Guests have the choice of dining at five uniquely different restaurants and bars in addition to ordering in-room service. Breakfast delivered to my room was the ideal way to start each day. Food is kept in a heated tray before it’s placed on a white linen-covered table. And service – simply superb.
The Londoner’s restaurants of no surprise, were top-notch. Whitcomb’s is the signature dining experience featuring contemporary French cuisine with a twist of other Mediterranean influences. The chef offered a tasting menu that provided the opportunity to sample both starters and main entrees. The extensive wine list pays special homage to French terroirs. The pan-seared Dover Sole in a citrus-garlic butter was a standout though everything on the menu was a five-star delight.
8 at The Londoner is located on the 8th floor of the hotel offering a stunning setting for gazing and grazing. It’s decadent izakaya lounge honors the informal and traditional Japanese style of dining. Innovative cocktails are impressive as are its tantalizing Japanese culinary creations. Our table of five ordered a group of small eats including Wagyu beef, fish, seafood, and vegetarian dishes. The Wagyu was superb and tender, the seafood tasty and flavorful, as was every entrée we sampled.
I loved the Shima outdoor garden with its flaming center firepit. It’s a lovely place for a gathering for small bites with a distinctive Zen feel.
Mediterranean-inspired antipasti is the specialty at The Residence, a collection of three lovely designed spaces just for hotel residents. Guests can order cocktails, small plates, and then head to a secret “Whiskey Room” for a tasting of top-end whiskeys and bourbons. It’s an amazingly fun experience.
Afternoon Tea at The Stage
Located in the center of the hotel lobby, The Stage is a champagne bar serving breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening small plates and charcuterie.
Reservations are required for afternoon tea – which is a must-do experience. This English tradition is impeccably carried out here beginning with champagne followed by a choice of English teas, a sandwich tower and then a delightfully delectable selection of artful patisseries. There’s nothing like afternoon tea in London, and at this hotel it’s executed to perfection. The only thing missing was Mary Poppins!
We loved the live piano performances as well–a most welcome accompaniment to an already perfect afternoon.
Raise a Pint at Joshua’s Tavern
Inspired by Joshua Reynolds, an 18th-century artist and former Leicester Square Resident, Joshua’s Tavern is a neighborhood gathering place for small bites, gin, draft beer, and specialty cocktails. It’s the only drinking and dining establishment at The Londoner that non-hotel guests can frequent from a separate outside entrance.
It’s totally fun and entertaining. And if that’s not enough, Joshua’s features live music performances. Bartenders are jovial, talented, and creative. It’s a really cool place to whet your whistle or appetite.
Relax at The Retreat
Hotel guests have access to a high-tech gym 24 hours a day along with an amazingly tranquil and beautiful Hydro pool surrounded by private cabanas. But most people head to The Retreat, located on an entire wellness floor to disconnect, unplug, and relax in an immersive therapeutic setting.
This subterranean wellness floor is a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of London offering pampering, holistic remedies, body treatments, and my favorite, massage therapy. Patrons can choose from several treatments from soothing to deep tissue. I already knew after my long flight from L.A. to London I was going to have a relaxing, tension-easing massage. The 60-minute treatment was one of the best I’ve ever had, and I couldn’t have been more pleased.
From the moment I arrived to the time I departed after my stay at The Londoner, I couldn’t help but repeat the same phrase over and over again “This experience was like no other I’ve ever had.”
Aristotle once said “Quality is not an act. It is a habit.”
Years of planning and painstaking attention to detail went into this luxury boutique hotel and its operations.
The Londoner does it right. They set the bar high on luxury, service, and they delivered. They didn’t just meet the standard; they blew it out of the water.
