Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Meeting Space Restoration
InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel, located at 505 N. Michigan Ave., has recently unveiled phase one of a multi-million dollar refresh to its meeting and event spaces. The iconic property, known for its legendary Magnificent Mile address and one-of-a-kind architectural beauty, is proudly on the National Register of Historic Places.
Phase one of the restoration project, completed in 2019, included several of the hotel’s large historic ballrooms and event pre-function space. Phase two of the project is set to be completed in early 2020. The restoration, handled by Whitespace Interiors, acts to bridge modern-day meeting aesthetics with the hotel’s original architectural charm and historic Gatsby-Era design.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to revitalize our beloved property,” said Pete Demay, General Manager of the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel. “As a historic landmark, we work diligently each and every day to ensure guests enjoy the full experience of the hotel’s legacy. This restoration has enhanced the design of the hotel’s meeting and event space, while maintaining the beautiful qualities of its legendary, original architecture.”
Whitespace Interiors strikes the perfect balance of ornamentation and newness, with bold patterns displayed in furniture and carpeting.
Subdued hues throughout now highlight the exquisite detailing of the original fixtures and design. Lit by exquisite crystal-dripped chandeliers, the event spaces embrace the hotel’s unique setting while complementing it with blends of modern efficiency and luxury.
Now adorned with stylish neutral tones, the space provides the perfect atmosphere for both large conferences and smaller breakouts alike.
InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel contains over 45,000 square feet of breathtaking meeting space and can play host to up to 1,000 meeting attendees. The largest of the hotel’s event space, aptly named the Grand Ballroom, features a six-ton Bacarrat crystal chandelier—the largest in North America—and hand-painted murals which were restored by Lido Lippi, who had previously worked on the restoration of the Sistine Chapel. The hotel also features 20 breakout spaces. Throughout the hotel, attendees will be inspired by original chandeliers, murals, and wood carvings showcased by beautiful natural light and high ceilings.
With 792 artfully restored guest rooms and its famous address, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel is considered to be one of the most prestigious hotels in downtown Chicago. The venue is home to two fine restaurants; Michael Jordan Steak House featuring delicious modern American cuisine, and ENO, an upscale wine lounge that also serves cheese and chocolate pairings. The hotel is also home to the oldest pool in Chicago which showcases classic architecture from the '20s and has been carefully restored to maintain its 1929 elegance. The pool includes a hand-carved terracotta fountain of Neptune as well as hand-painted Spanish tiles lining the walls, and marble pillars. Light flows in from elegant stained-glass windows while ornate terracotta decorates the ceiling to offer guests the ultimate high-class Gatsby-era experience. Other amenities include in-room dining, a spa and fitness center, dog-friendly accommodations, dry-cleaning and laundry services, a Fed-Ex Print and Ship Center, and more.
For more information, visit ICChicagoHotel.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Chicago press release.
