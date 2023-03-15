Island Adventures at Grand Lucayan
Travelers to the Grand Lucayan, located on Grand Bahama Island in The Bahamas, are spoiled for choice when it comes to fun in the sun.
Outdoor adventures on the island are plentiful, and guests can choose from everything from amazing adventures on the water to exploring the island's unique ecosystems.
Lucayan National Park is a highlight of the island. The park is one of three national parks in The Bahamas. It's home to a vast underwater cave system with two caves open to the public and natural trails and boardwalks open for exploring the park's various ecosystems.
For the adventurous, guests of the Grand Lucayan can go deep with a park experience. The resort can organize cave-diving in Lucayan National Park. Visitors can take in the immense underwater cavern and its extensive labyrinth of caves and submerged tunnels on a diving adventure that travels underwater through the park.
Grand Bahama Island is well known for its sportfishing opportunities. It's one of the top islands in the world for angling and its number-one catch is bonefish, which can be caught in the flats off Deep Water Cay. The Grand Lucayan can arrange sportfishing excursions for their guests.
Watersports enthusiasts will have an abundance to choose from when visiting Grand Bahama Island and the Grand Lucayan. There is windsurfing, sailing and snorkeling offshore. Those looking for a land-based adventure can horseback ride on the beach.
The Grand Lucayan is an ideal jumping-off place for travelers to The Bahamas looking to blend relaxation and adventure. The resort offers golf and the full-service Senses Spa. Visitors can stay at the all-inclusive Lighthouse Pointe with stylish guestrooms offering beautiful views and lots of space.
There are four exclusive restaurants and bars to choose from and a fitness center with yoga, group fitness classes and personal trainers.
