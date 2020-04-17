J-Lo and A-Rod Donate Meals to South Florida Hotel Workers
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti April 17, 2020
Superstar celebrities, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, are giving back to South Florida communities, helping to alleviate some of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re donating a total of 20,000 delicious, chef-developed frozen meals from Tiller & Hatch Supply Co.—their own line of direct-delivered, convenient, high-quality food offerings.
The donated meals will be distributed during the next week following among hospitality and restaurant workers living throughout South Florida who have found themselves laid off or furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, which has offered to securely store all of those pre-prepared meals in its freezers, took delivery today.
The distribution of free meals begins tomorrow, Saturday, April 18, 2020, and continues throughout the week. At least 8,000 will be given away on the first day to employees of the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, as well as the adjacent Beach Bar restaurant on the Newport Pier.
Other hotels scheduled to receive meal donations include The Shelborne South Beach, DoubleTree by Hilton Ocean Point Resort, The Mayfair at Coconut Grove and The Mondrian South Beach.
Aiding in next week’s effort will be sixteen-year-old humanitarian entrepreneur, Henry Hurowitz, who is the founder of FoodEASE—a local, volunteer-based organization whose mission is to feed the hungry while simultaneously curtailing food waste by transporting fresh, perfectly good food that daily goes unused by hotels and restaurants to community organizations that serve the needy.
Prior to the pandemic, Hurowitz spent much of his free time “rescuing” food from South Florida hotels and delivering it to nearby homeless shelters. Now, it’s the hotels’ workforce that could use a helping hand.
The project is part of a larger distribution effort by Food Rescue US, an organization dedicated to reducing food waste and battling hunger throughout the United States.
Using its award-winning, proprietary, mobile technology, the company engages volunteers to directly transfer excess food from hotels, restaurants, grocers and other sources to social services that feed those without enough to eat. Food Rescue US will be distributing an additional 12,000 meals throughout the South Florida region next week.
