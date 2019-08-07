Jamaica’s Sunset at the Palms Celebrates 15 Years of Sensory Magic
Hotel & Resort August 07, 2019
WHY IT RATES: In the weeks before its 15-year anniversary, Sunset at the Palms shines spotlight on 15 reasons that keep guests coming back. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Sunset at the Palms, the all-inclusive, treehouse-style, adults-only resort in Negril, Jamaica, is celebrating 15 years of providing a highly personalized and pampering vacation for its guests. The resort will officially celebrate the milestone from September 8 to 15, during a week headlined by festive décor and celebratory events that include a private catamaran cruise, live musical entertainment, special $15 mini-massage services, commemorative tree plantings and a Gala Celebration on Sunday, September 15.
As part of the upcoming anniversary, the resort is announcing special pricing on various activities and amenities for guests to enjoy while on property. Available August 15 to September 15 only, a selection of anniversary-themed perks and offerings are detailed below.
Couples looking to renew their vows can appreciate special pricing when booking the resort’s “I Do, Take 2” Renewal of Vows package. With value-enhanced rates offered at $315 (normally $359), “I Do, Take 2” is designed for up to four guests and includes a personal planner, single-tier wedding cake, bottle of sparkling wine, dinner for two and more.
Guests can enjoy 15% off while experiencing authentic Jamaican adventures when signing up for the Black River and YS Falls optional excursion ($122 per person/discounted rate is $104). Admire a seven-tier cascading waterfall fed by underground springs on Jamaica’s beautiful Black River and see the island’s endangered crocodiles in their natural habitat. Transportation, admissions and lunch are included in the rate.
On September 11, guests can sign up for a guided Private Catamaran Cruise for a discounted price of $51 per person (representing a 15% savings off regular prices). This half-day excursion includes sweeping views of Jamaica’s tropical coastline, a snorkeling excursion, special stop at Rick’s Café (one of Jamaica’s most celebrated bars) and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, known for live music and entertainment. The day ends with sailing back to the resort while admiring the sparkling waters of Bloody Bay during one of Negril’s famous sunsets.
Nestled among a white-sand beach and lush foliage, Sunset at the Palms offers a magical sensory experience in a luxurious setting. In honor of its “crystal” anniversary, here are 15 exceptional reasons why the resort keeps guests coming back year after year:
Commitment to Guest Service: The staff here takes hospitality seriously. You’re truly welcomed as a guest ... and then welcomed back as family. Many employees have worked at the resort for its entire existence, and they pride themselves in ensuring that every guest need is met. Last year the resort debuted its Personal Sunset Concierge program, ensuring that guests get a highly personalized, pampered and stress-free vacation. Sunset Concierges not only make guests feel right at home at the resort, they’re also trained to provide general information about Negril from a tour guide’s perspective, offering insight and advice on what visitors might want to see and do around the destination during their stay.
Club MoBay VIP Arrival: Everyone here feels like a rock star as soon as they arrive in Jamaica, because all guests receive Club MoBay service at Sangster International Airport. A special ambassador greets guests as they disembark from their planes, fast-tracks them through the Jamaican immigration and customs process, helps them collect their bags, and escorts them to a lounge where they wait for transfer to the resort. With this service, each vacation begins stress-free ... and it just gets better from there.
All-Inclusive Vacation Package: Yes, it’s all included ... all meals, with a choice of buffet dining, beach grill and a la carte restaurants; beverages and fun crafty cocktails at any of three bars; non-motorized water sports; tennis courts; Wi-Fi; and a variety of daytime activities and evening entertainment options ... all with no tipping required or expected. It’s one more way to make vacation simple and stress-free.
Treehouse-Style Accommodations: Guests enjoy a distinctive stay at one of the resort’s 85 elegantly appointed treehouse guestrooms. Featuring chic, Asian-inspired furnishings including gauzy linens, dark wood furniture and natural fibers, each guest room features a private balcony with a daybed to make you feel at one with nature. The property is beautifully landscaped, meaning that guests walk among trees and flowers to get to their room ... and will find the pleasant touch of flower petals in their rooms, too.
Betty the Goat: Enjoy the special company of the resort’s famed pet ambassador, Betty. She joined the resort’s grounds keeping crew two years ago and enjoys chomping on the property’s lush foliage, but her fun personality and dog-like antics have made her a favorite among guests. She now has a husband, Royal Brown – yes, they’re among the countless couples married at the resort – and together they’ve welcomed two sets of twins (the only “kids” ever allowed at the adults-only resort). Betty and her offspring like to greet guests at special-occasion celebrations.
Delicious Food: Guests savor delicious meals that emphasize Caribbean fusion cuisine through the resort’s variety of dining options – from fine dining to incomparable buffets to beachside eats. Each night the Palm Grove restaurant features different themed dinners, including “Jamaica Night” and “Seafood Night,” and by advance reservation guests can enjoy a culinary showcase under the stars on select nights. If all this creates the inspiration to learn how to make Jamaican specialties at home, guests might want to take the resort’s weekly cooking class.
Ginger Lily Spa: Relax and unwind by letting the resort’s professional massage therapists craft a relaxing, soothing experience especially designed for you. The resort’s spa offers a variety of sumptuous treatments including massages, facials and salon services.
Romantic Retreat: Named one of the “Top 10 Most Romantic Resorts in the Caribbean” by TripAdvisor, the adults-only Sunset at the Palms offers an intimate, chic and relaxed vacation nestled among tropical gardens and flowering plants. Guests can take advantage of popular packages throughout the year that cater specifically to honeymooners, or simply to couples who want to get away from it all. Guests spend their days in total relaxation and enjoy each other’s company.
Destination Weddings: Sunset at the Palms offers unforgettable weddings in paradise with the perfect package for each unique couple. Whether it’s a ceremony for two or a big celebration with up to 100 guests, the resort works with each couple to prepare a wedding that’s memorable for all the right reasons. Guests don’t have to be at the early stages of their relationship to host a wedding here; the resort is also a great spot for vow renewal ceremonies. Couples deciding on a spot for a destination wedding can “Sample the Magic” and have the special rates for this package credited to their total wedding when they celebrate their nuptials at Sunset at the Palms.
Sunsets: Guests quickly discover how Sunset at the Palms earned its name when they see first-hand that it’s ideally situated at the gateway of the most blissful beach in Jamaica. The beach offers jaw-dropping sunsets each evening, and the Personal Sunset Concierges remind guests what time sunset is each day, so nobody misses the breathtaking view. On Wednesday nights, the culinary team lets nature provide the mood lighting for dinnertime, when they host a Sunset BBQ Celebration on the Beach.
Water Sports: Through the resort’s on-site water sports partner, ScubaCaribe, guests can enjoy complimentary use of such non-motorized equipment as pedal boats, kayaks, standup paddleboards, and snorkels and masks. It’s fabulous to explore the waters just beyond Sunset at the Palms’ beach, but for those inspired to get out a little deeper, ScubaCaribe offers catamaran sails and snorkeling expeditions at an additional cost.
Nature: One of the things that truly sets Sunset at the Palms apart is its unique surroundings. Guests stay in treehouse-style rooms tucked into a jungle of trees and tropical plants. On a weekly nature tour, guests can learn about the resort’s namesake palm trees, its hummingbirds, and all the other flora and fauna that are at home here as a member of the grounds keeping crew leads a walk around the resort.
Blue Mountain Coffee: Jamaica’s famed coffee just tastes delicious – some say it’s the best in the world – and the resort offers freshly brewed coffee creations at a casual café that’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a great way to start the morning or the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. Or both!
Jamaica-Rama!: Take advantage of the resort’s celebration of all that makes Jamaica special during its value season, from May through October. Guests will enjoy the beautiful weather, fewer people on the beaches and smaller crowds at restaurants and attractions, plus some incredible rates. The resort hosts a weekly lineup of scheduled events, including themed culinary nights, mixology classes, beach party celebrations and more.
Optional Off-Site Excursions: Though the resort is so welcoming that guests may not ever want to leave, the guest services team is also available to coordinate visits to nearby sites in and around Negril. Activities include golf, river rafting, canoeing, diving, horseback riding, mountain biking, historic tours, and even shopping expeditions.
A stay at Sunset at the Palms features air-conditioned accommodations in 85 treehouse-style guest rooms with private balconies; private beach access and a variety of non-motorized sports; tennis courts, a fitness center and swimming pool; all meals and beverages; and Club MoBay VIP arrival service at Sangster Airport in Montego Bay, for fast tracking through immigration and customs.
For more information, please visit www.thepalmsjamaica.com.
SOURCE: Sunset at the Palms press release.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS