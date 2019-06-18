Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club Officially Launches at The LINQ Promenade
The newest chapter of comedy on the Las Vegas Strip has begun! In partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade was officially launched on Friday night with a grand opening celebration featuring appearances from some of Kimmel's closest friends, family and well-known comedians.
Celebrity guests spotted on the special evening included Sarah Silverman, sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, sports analyst, podcaster and founder of The Ringer, Bill Simmons, multi-Michelin Star chef Gordon Ramsay, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, Cousin Sal, Aunt Chippy and many more. The Emmy Award-winning host and Las Vegas native received a heroic hometown welcome from fans gathered on The LINQ Promenade to watch as Jimmy addressed the crowd and officially opened the doors to his first-ever comedy club with an exciting marquee-lighting event.
"It's a pleasure to celebrate what I am certain will be a long partnership with Jimmy Kimmel at The LINQ Promenade," said Caesars Entertainment President and CEO Tony Rodio. "I can tell you that the venue reflects a true creative collaboration between Jimmy, his team and friends, as well as Caesars, to create a Comedy Club that's an ideal, intimate setting for the performers and audience."
Kimmel was also gifted from Rodio and Caesars Entertainment a custom, authentic UNLV 1990 Runnin' Rebels NCAA National Championship ring. Kimmel expressed his gratitude for the gift, and he spoke graciously to the energetic crowd, thanking them for their support and sharing his thanks to the Caesars Entertainment team who helped make his vision a reality.
"The best part of it is when I come to Las Vegas, I have a great place to hang and see some really great comedians," said Kimmel from the red carpet. "The club already feels like my home given the bar area was designed to look like my bar at home. I'm really excited for our guests to try the cocktails and the food selections as many were inspired by my friends and family."
Inside the namesake club, Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the evening with opening remarks and toast. With a grand opening show opened by sister Jill Kimmel, Kimmel welcomed headliner Gina Brillon, as well as surprise drop-in sets from Sarah Silverman, Pete Holmes and Chris Tucker.
Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club captures the spirit of classic Vegas with late night shows, surprise guests, high-end casual cuisine and memorabilia. The club will showcase comedians ranging from household names to up-and-coming talent curated by Kimmel and his team in a venue specifically designed by Jimmy. The dual-level 8,000 square-foot venue has an expandable showroom that seats up to 300 guests.
Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club boasts a full menu of high-end casual cuisine featuring a variety of artisan pizzas, appetizers, grilled sandwiches and desserts. Also, the lineup of craft cocktails and mocktails were invented with a personalized touch. Drinks are named for people and places in Jimmy's life- such as the bourbon-based Aunt Chippy and tequila inspired Guillermo. With a full kitchen and service staff, guests can enjoy bites and libations before, during and after performances. Daily happy hour is from 4 – 6 p.m. with $3 beers, $5 shots, well drinks and wine and $7 for food and signature cocktails.
Sponsored by LG Business Solutions, Ciroc and Jet Suite X, the evening's festivities gave fans and guests of Jimmy a first look at the newest attraction to hit The LINQ Promenade.
With the bar open daily at 4 p.m., Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club will showcase comedic performances Thursday to Sunday at 8 p.m. with additional shows at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information, visit www.kimmelscomedyclub.com.
