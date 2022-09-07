Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Wed September 07 2022

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District to Debut in Spring 2023

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey September 07, 2022

A rendering of one JW Marriott Dallas' rooms
A rendering of one of the hotel’s public rooms. (photo via Marriott International)

The 267-room JW Marriott Dallas Arts District – the first JW Marriott to debut in the city – is slated to open in spring 2023.

The property, which is owned and being developed by the Sam Moon Group, will span 23 floors.

It will feature an entry lobby on the ground level, with express elevators transporting guests to the reception and Sky Lobby on the 11th floor.

The hotel will be equipped with three restaurants, a lobby and cocktail lounge, meeting and conference areas, a ballroom and a fitness center.

“The showstopper is a sensuous mid-air pool and deck with 40-foot ceilings, terrace bar, cabanas and outdoor event space offering prime views of the downtown area and beyond,” hotel officials said.

The property is set one block from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and Crow Museum of Asian Arts.

“This hotel will be the new destination for luxury in the heart of the Downtown Dallas Arts District,” said Daniel Moon vice president and general counsel of the Sam Moon Development Group.

“Inspired by the simple beauty of the natural world, our hotel is created to stimulate memorable experiences crafted by inspiring design, authenticity and a humble approach to luxury.”

JW Marriott is Marriott International’s upscale brand, whose name pays tribute to the company’s founder J.W. Marriott, Sr.

Claudette Covey
