JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa is Ready to Pamper You
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann July 22, 2020
Los Cabos is a place for all travelers. The destination has everything from quiet beaches and snorkeling opportunities to high-energy night clubs and some of the best shopping.
Located in San José del Cabo about 30 minutes from the airport is JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa. Guests staying at this resort are not only pampered throughout their stay but inspired by the stunning surroundings and fascinated by the architectural details at every turn.
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa is ready to welcome guests back for a much-needed vacation. The hotel has taken the time to implement new health measures so both visitors and employees can feel safe.
Check-in and check-out procedures include temperature checks, disinfecting luggage, shoe sanitation mats and the option to complete check-in and check-out from a mobile device.
Furniture throughout the resort has been rearranged so guests can relax at a safe distance from other people. Safe distance signage has also been put in place, and saunas, steam rooms and showers are disinfected after each use.
Anyone looking to escape to Los Cabos to take in the warm weather, beautiful scenery and top-notch amenities can do so safely at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
For more information on Los Cabos
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS