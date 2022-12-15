Karisma Hotels & Resorts Launches Winter Sale
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 15, 2022
Karisma Hotels & Resorts has launched a multi-brand sale, which provides guests with savings up to 52 percent at its resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
To qualify, travelers must book before January 18, 2023, for travel through February 28, 2023.
The sale applies to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts; Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island; Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye; El Dorado Spa Resort; Azul Beach Resorts; Generations Resorts; and Hidden Beach Au Natural Resort.
El Dorado Casitas Royale is offerings savings of up to 45 percent, El Dorado Royale up to 45 percent, El Dorado Maroma up to 26 percent, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma up to 25 percent, El Dorado Seaside Suites up to 42 percent, El Dorado Seaside Palms up to 46 percent, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun up to 52 percent, Azul Beach Resort Negril up to 44 percent, Generations Riviera Maya up to 42 percent and Hidden Beach Au Naturel up to 35 percent.
Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya is offering savings of up to 25 percent and Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Belize, which is slated to begin welcoming guests on March 15, 2023, up to 30 percent.
Additionally, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, Punta Coco, Holbox Island will feature an array of value-added amenities, including 15 percent off food-and-beverage offerings at the resort and free bicycle rentals.
The sale is subject to blackout dates.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS