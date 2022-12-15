Last updated: 10:17 AM ET, Thu December 15 2022

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Launches Winter Sale

Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 15, 2022

Azul Beach Resort, Negril Exterior
Azul Beach Resort, Negril . (Photo via Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has launched a multi-brand sale, which provides guests with savings up to 52 percent at its resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

To qualify, travelers must book before January 18, 2023, for travel through February 28, 2023.

The sale applies to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts; Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island; Margaritaville Beach Resorts Ambergris Caye; El Dorado Spa Resort; Azul Beach Resorts; Generations Resorts; and Hidden Beach Au Natural Resort.

El Dorado Casitas Royale is offerings savings of up to 45 percent, El Dorado Royale up to 45 percent, El Dorado Maroma up to 26 percent, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma up to 25 percent, El Dorado Seaside Suites up to 42 percent, El Dorado Seaside Palms up to 46 percent, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun up to 52 percent, Azul Beach Resort Negril up to 44 percent, Generations Riviera Maya up to 42 percent and Hidden Beach Au Naturel up to 35 percent.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya is offering savings of up to 25 percent and Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Belize, which is slated to begin welcoming guests on March 15, 2023, up to 30 percent.

Additionally, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, Punta Coco, Holbox Island will feature an array of value-added amenities, including 15 percent off food-and-beverage offerings at the resort and free bicycle rentals.

The sale is subject to blackout dates.

Claudette Covey
