Karisma Hotels & Resorts Offering AARP Members Discounts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced a series of special discounts for AARP members.
AARP members will now receive 10 percent off the best available rates when booking a stay at boutique properties, including Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island and Gourmet Inclusive resort brands.
The deal also applies to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Margaritaville Beach Resort, Azul Beach Resorts, El Dorado Spa Resorts and Generations Riviera Maya.
“We are pleased to expand travel options for our members,” AARP Senior Vice President Gerald Raines said. “Karisma Hotels & Resorts allows them to savor the moment with extended vacations and elevated experiences.”
In addition to discounts on room rates, AARP members will receive 50 percent off a beachfront dinner for two or couple massages. The offer is valid year-round and inclusive of weddings and groups.
“Karisma Hotels and Resorts is delighted to offer these deals for AARP members,” Karisma’s Frank Maduro said. “With this exciting initiative, we hope to make travel to Mexico and the Caribbean more accessible than ever, reigniting the passion for travel within the 50-plus community.”
In February, Karisma is offering the chance to win a stay at Margaritaville Island Reserve in the Riviera Maya. Play the Quiz2Win for the opportunity to be among the first to experience the brand-new, adults-only resort.
