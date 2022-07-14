Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
Many Americans are determined to take the vacation of a lifetime this year after enduring more than two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions. That being said, there’s no better spot to let loose and shake off your pandemic stress this summer than the Dominican Republic’s coastal hotspot of Punta Cana, with its warm tropical weather, soft sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
And, at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, you’re getting so much more than an average beach vacation. From the moment you enter the lobby, you’re immersed in an upscale experience where everything exudes Hard Rock Hotels’ signature rock-and-roll vibe.
The Dominican Republic’s largest resort, the recently refreshed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an impressive, sprawling, compound that provides guests absolutely everything they could wish for within a single location, including thrilling gaming action at the Caribbean’s biggest and best Las Vegas-style casino. And, of course, a portion of Hard Rock’s awe-inspiring collection of music memorabilia adorns the resort’s public spaces.
When you’re not soaking up the sun and surf along Hard Rock’s private stretch of the pristine Macao Beach, or relaxing in your lavish five-star accommodations, you can find an endless array of both indoor and outdoor activities, eateries, bars, entertainment options and nightlife, most of which are included in your room rate. Or, take a stroll through the main building for some retail therapy by checking out the multitude of on-brand boutique shops.
In addition to its 1,775 luxe guestrooms, nine specialty restaurants, and nearly two dozen bars and lounges, Hard Rock Punta Cana also boasts an astounding set of onsite amenities— including 13 swimming pools, a mesmerizing 60,000-square-foot Rock Spa, an 18-hole Nicklaus-designed golf course, over 65,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Plus, and a vast and varied range of entertainment offerings, from VR adventures and laser tag to rock-climbing, bowling and miniature golfing.
Of course, living it up like a rock star on vacation isn’t just for adults. As a family-friendly resort, Hard Rock Punta Cana has plenty of opportunities for young ones to play, including Rockaway Bay water park where adults, teens and kids can have a great time together on 9 waterslides and an aquatic playground. There’s also the nearby FlowRider wave simulator, where both bigger kids and adults can try their hand at surfing in an exciting and safe environment.
For children ages four to 12, the dedicated Kids Club provides an array of ongoing kid-friendly activities between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 p.m. Under construction right now is the enhanced kids club offering, Roxity, where kids will get to explore special spaces, have beach parties, go on treasure hunts, form their bands, have dance lessons, arts and crafts, and so much more.
And, here’s a deal for the parents! On bookings made through July 31, 2022, kids can stay for just $20 a night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana when they’re bunking in a room with two full-price adults. Kids ages four through 12 are eligible for the promotional rate on stays taken by December 15, 2022, with some select blackout dates.
Travel advisors can also take advantage of special savings when they visit Hard Rock Punta Cana thanks to the ‘2022 Travel Agent Rockin’ Perks’ program. Agent-exclusive room rates are based on a 40-percent discount off the Best Available Rate and start at $141 per adult, per night, based on double occupancy. The offer is valid for travel dates through December 19, 2022, subject to availability and certain blackout dates. Discounted day passes are also available for travel agents to come and experience the resorts’ facilities, fine dining and top-shelf drinks selections without an overnight stay.
Agent stays need to be a minimum of two nights (maximum of five nights) to qualify for the reduced rate, with a maximum of four guests to a room (including children). During their resort stay, travel advisors also received 15 percent off select spa services and food and beverage purchases, subject to certain exclusions.
For more information, visit hardrockhotelpuntacana.com.
