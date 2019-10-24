Kimpton Hotels Launch Stay Human Project in Europe
The boutique luxury brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants launches The Kimpton Stay Human Project in Europe for the first time.
Kimpton believes that heartfelt human connections make people’s lives better and that commonalities and connections exist between all people - no matter their background or life story.
With that in mind, Kimpton hotels will transform one room in each hotel with the aim of connecting guests to one another, to themselves, and to the locals of the city. The unique guestroom experiences are now available to book at the brand’s four hotels in the UK and the Netherlands until the end of the year.
Although they differ in theme and approach, all Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms offer Stay Human ‘idea of the day’ cards suggesting challenges and experiences that guests can do to engage in human connections during their stay. The rooms also have an instant camera and guestbook; perfect for leaving messages for future guests and understanding the stories left behind by past guests.
Kimpton Fitzroy London - Ever visited a hotel that actively encourages you to write on the walls?
The Kimpton Stay Human Project room at Kimpton Fitzroy London features an aptly named mural, “Fill the Gap,” by Bristol-based graffiti artist Jody Thomas.
The room’s intention is to subvert the well-known London Underground phrase “Mind the Gap” and the unjust reputation that London has for being unfriendly. Instead, the mural invites guests to share moments of inspiring human connections that bring to life the true fabric and energy of London.
Kimpton also encourages its guests to reconnect with people they have lost touch with via an analog typewriter welcoming the lost art of letters. The hotel will even offer a free postal service to send guests’ letters to that special someone.
Kimpton De Witt, Amsterdam - What could possibly make a group of strangers connect more than keeping plants alive and sipping on cocktails tailored to their mood?
Kimpton De Witt in Amsterdam is uniting guests through a shared ‘pass it forward’ project. Guests will engage in a moment of mindfulness and calm while watering and tending to the in-room plants, leaving them thriving for the next guest.
Guests can choose the scent of their room according to their mood, and visitors are prompted to share their thoughts and feelings in the guestbook. In the hotel’s Super Lyan bar, guests explore their mood further with the Head Bartender creating a custom cocktail that’s based on how they are feeling.
Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh - Room with a loom?
Weaving is no longer considered a niche craft and has made a major comeback at this year’s Frieze, with artists such as Grayson Perry showcasing work that is inspired by weaving.
At Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, guests are asked to forge meaningful ties with each other by working together on the in-room loom, co-creating a unique tapestry.
The combined effort will be completed over a few weeks, with each guest able to connect and contribute in a meaningful way. Guests that stay in the room will also be able to share their hidden gems of the city using the in-room instant camera, inspiring future visitors to follow in their footsteps while guided by a beautiful hand-painted map by the Edinburgh Sketcher.
Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow where kindness always wins.
Ranked the number one city in the world for friendliness by Time Out, Glasgow’s Kimpton Blythswood Square is inspiring guests to indulge in random acts of kindness and report back by sharing the location of where the act of kindness took place on a large map of the city, with the hope of inspiring other guests to do the same.
Kindness cards will be given to guests to thank those who they make heartfelt human connections with during their stay. A library of inspirational kindness literature is also available in the room and stationery for guests to send a message to a loved one.
“The Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms offer much more than just beautiful places to sleep. The guestroom experiences encourage heartfelt human connections and continue the legacy of the brand’s charismatic founder, Bill Kimpton, and his mission to cultivate boutique luxury hotels with a difference," said Tom Rowntree, vice president, Global Luxury Brands at IHG. "At Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, we proudly put people first. We believe that the luxury we offer is all about catering to the individual’s needs through meaningful connections, that’s why with the Kimpton Stay Human Project we’re going above and beyond to create experiences with heart.”
In keeping with Kimpton’s aim to always greet guests with inspired, thoughtful designs and deeds that continually surprise and delight, each room has a spectacular neon #StayHuman sign, allowing Kimpton’s playful sophistication to shine through in the details.
Kimpton Stay Human Project rooms can be booked from now until the end of the year at the following hotels in Europe:
1-8 Russell Square, London WC1B 5BE, United Kingdom
Rates from £400. Book here.
Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow
11 Blythswood Square Glasgow G2 4AD, United Kingdom
Rates from £199. Book here:
Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 5, Amsterdam 1012 RC, Netherlands (Holland)
Rates from 209€, Book here.
Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, Edinburgh
38 Charlotte Square
Edinburgh EH2 4HQ, United Kingdom
Rates from £180, book here.
