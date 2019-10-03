Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces New Property in Texas
WHY IT RATES: Planned as part of Houston's massive, new 'Laneways' mixed-use development and scheduled to open by the close of 2022, the new Kimpton property will become Midtown's first boutique hotel. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced today a new partnership within Houston’s cosmopolitan mixed-use development, Laneways, developed by leading lifestyle and real estate developer, Caydon. Expanding Kimpton’s presence in Texas, the project will be the first boutique hotel in Midtown and is scheduled to open at the end of 2022.
Located near downtown and in the heart of Houston’s Innovation Corridor, the hotel will provide easy access to iconic Houston attractions, such as the Galleria Mall, the world-class museum and theater districts, as well as Minute Maid Park and Reliant Stadium. Key business locations, including the Texas Medical Center and the Convention Center, will also be within a short distance to the hotel.
With 204 spacious guestrooms, the hotel will house a signature restaurant, a café, an expansive rooftop pool and bar with spectacular views of the city and more than 14,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting space.
“Houston is the ideal place to expand our Texas footprint,” said Mike DeFrino, Chief Executive Officer at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Midtown is quickly solidifying its place as the heart of the city, and its diverse cosmopolitan vibe fits perfectly with Kimpton’s brand of hospitality. Partnering with Caydon on their first U.S. development project is an incredible opportunity.”
Breaking ground early 2020 and spanning three city blocks, Laneways will be a striking 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development and feature multi-family residences; Drewery Place–Midtown’s first high-rise residential tower; ground floor retail, public outdoor spaces; and walkable laneways lined with shops, bars, coffee houses and art galleries. Setting itself apart with Australian fair and modern designs, Laneways’ conceptual design will be curated by Caydon Architecture and Design, the developer’s in-house team based in Melbourne, AU.
“We are working with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to bring the first boutique hotel to Midtown, as we want to create a lively mixed-use development that captures the essence of the location,” said Joe Russo, principal of Caydon. “With Laneways located between two major employment hubs, Texas Medical Center and Downtown, we want to provide savvy travelers a new opportunity to stay in an upscale hotel with a ‘homelike’ experience and community feel in one of Houston’s rapidly growing neighborhoods, Midtown.”
Kimpton’s Global Senior Vice President of Design Ave Bradley will lead the hotel and restaurant design, alongside the architect group The Preston Partners.
The hotel will join two other Kimpton hotels in Texas; the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin and the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Dallas slated to open in the summer of 2020.
For more information, visit Laneways.com or KimptonHotels.com.
SOURCE: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants press release.
