Kimpton Launches Its Spring Sale
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 21, 2023
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants launched its spring sale, which features savings of up to 30 percent savings for IHG Rewards members.
The sale is in effect from March 21-23, 2023, for stays from March 24-July 9, 2023.
It applies to select properties in the US, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America and is subject to availability.
Blackout dates for the three-day sale may apply and advance booking requirements may vary by hotel.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a unit of IHG Hotels & Resorts, whose other brands include Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS