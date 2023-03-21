Last updated: 01:34 PM ET, Tue March 21 2023

Kimpton Launches Its Spring Sale

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 21, 2023

Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach
Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach. (photo via Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants)ki

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants launched its spring sale, which features savings of up to 30 percent savings for IHG Rewards members.

The sale is in effect from March 21-23, 2023, for stays from March 24-July 9, 2023.

It applies to select properties in the US, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America and is subject to availability.

Blackout dates for the three-day sale may apply and advance booking requirements may vary by hotel.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a unit of IHG Hotels & Resorts, whose other brands include Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

