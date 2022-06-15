Kimpton Launches Summer Sale
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 15, 2022
Kimpton is holding an exclusive summer sale for members of IHG One Rewards. Members save up to 25 percent off on weekdays (Sunday–Thursday), and up to 20 percent off on weekends (Friday and Saturday).
Travelers need to act fast to save. The booking window is just one week long (through June 20, 2022) for stays starting June 21, 2022, through September 30, 2022.
For those taking advantage of the sale, a one-night non-refundable deposit is due at the time of booking, and rates are subject to availability, blackout dates may also apply. A seven-day advance purchase is required.
Travelers staying with Kimpton can expect the brand's key perks, including free Wi-Fi access for all IHG One Rewards members, nightly hosted wine hour, complimentary morning coffee and tea service, a yoga mat in every room, complimentary PUBLIC bikes, wellness initiatives and pet-friendly amenities.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS