Kimpton Launches Summer Sale

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 15, 2022

Bungalow en Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa. (Foto de Don Riddle)

Kimpton is holding an exclusive summer sale for members of IHG One Rewards. Members save up to 25 percent off on weekdays (Sunday–Thursday), and up to 20 percent off on weekends (Friday and Saturday).

Travelers need to act fast to save. The booking window is just one week long (through June 20, 2022) for stays starting June 21, 2022, through September 30, 2022.

For those taking advantage of the sale, a one-night non-refundable deposit is due at the time of booking, and rates are subject to availability, blackout dates may also apply. A seven-day advance purchase is required.

Travelers staying with Kimpton can expect the brand's key perks, including free Wi-Fi access for all IHG One Rewards members, nightly hosted wine hour, complimentary morning coffee and tea service, a yoga mat in every room, complimentary PUBLIC bikes, wellness initiatives and pet-friendly amenities.

