La Colección Resorts Announces First Live Aqua Beach Resort in Punta Cana
La Colección Resorts, a collection of esteemed properties located in Mexico’s best destinations, operated by Posadas, is pleased to announce its debut in the Dominican Republic, with the soon-to-come Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, a property for the popular lifestyle sensory brand that is slated to open in March 2020.
Located right on the northern shores of Uvero Alto, Live Aqua Resort Punta Cana will transform a newly built architectural gem, promising all the signature Live Aqua brand elements including sensorial experiences, personalized services, impressive art and design, as well as superb amenities.
“We are very excited to bring the adults-only Live Aqua experience to the Dominican Republic,” explained Jose Carlos Azcárraga, CEO of Posadas. “Every Live Aqua resort brings its unique character to the location it’s in, while always delivering on the signature elements our loyal guests have come to know and love. This property will be no different, offering a new experience for the millions of visitors the island welcomes every year.”
Set on golden-sand beaches and surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will boast impressive architecture and design that embraces its serene setting to offer guests a variety of experiences. Expansive airy public spaces such as the grand lobby and beach lounge meld perfectly with the more intimate spaces including zen gardens and relaxation zones accented with magnificent fountains and imposing waterfalls.
The resort will have 345 Suites, available in seven categories, that enjoy views of the ocean, gardens or swimming pools. Among the most exclusive options will be select Junior Suites with swim-up access from main swimming pools. Other Suites will offer complete exclusivity with private swimming pools and terraces. All Suites will have all the comfort essentials such as expansive, fully-equipped bathrooms with soaking tubs, interactive 50” flat-screen televisions, espresso machines, aromatherapy and pillow menus, and more.
The experience continues with excellent resort amenities including a private beachfront for ultimate relaxation and recreational activities, an infinity swimming pool with ocean views, and the brand’s signature Feel Harmony Spa offering an array of treatments and water circuits.
A state-of-the-art fitness center will have a variety of equipment and dedicated fitness rooms for classes such as spinning, yoga, and more. Seven restaurants will offer exquisite concepts created by renowned Mexican chef Gerardo Rivera. Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will have nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space, ideal for any type of meeting or event. In addition, there will be an array of outdoor spaces suitable for a variety of celebratory events.
Punta Cana is one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular destinations located on its eastern coast. The destination is blessed with 30 miles of white sand beaches, clear waters, colorful underwater life, fantastic fishing, endless coconut palms and top golf courses. The Punta Cana International Airport is located just 20 minutes away from the Live Aqua Punta Cana Resort.
