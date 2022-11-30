La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana Brings Disney, Pixar Characters to Life
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana is offering more family fun with a new experience that brings Disney and Pixar characters to life with photo opportunities with beloved characters, augmented reality games, smart device wallpapers and more.
Now through March 31, 2023, all of the brand’s resorts will offer experiences featuring characters from films like Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, WALL-E, Inside Out and more. Families can enjoy augmented reality photo opportunities in the lobby during check-in. When they arrive in their room, they’ll find a QR code that allows travelers to visit the world of Monsters Inc. using augmented reality. Smart TVs will also feature access to Disney+.
Children will also enjoy a welcome kit with a coloring book, colored pencils, a character-themed water bottle and more. Those who visit a beach club will enjoy a Buzz Lightyear towel and a cap featuring inspiration from The Incredibles.
“Through this partnership, we look to add another exciting offering to our portfolio inspired by the characters children and adults alike love best, those from the Disney and Pixar movies,” said Enrique Calderon, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Grupo Posadas—La Colección Resorts’ parent brand. “Thanks to the technology we’ve implemented at our resorts, we can provide our guests with this innovative experience complemented by our excellent service, distinctive gastronomy, and premium locations in the world’s best destination. This truly solidifies us, especially within our Fiesta Americana and Grand Fiesta Americana brands, as the perfect allies for remarkable family getaway.”
