La Colección Resorts Gears Up for 2020 With Newly Appointed Executives
La Colección Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Laura Venegas and Marc Andre as Director of Sales for two of the collection’s most popular properties: Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa and hospitality company’s newest venture, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana.
With in-depth knowledge and vast experience in the industry, Venegas and Andre join the company’s talented teams of hospitality experts to successfully promote the uniqueness of each destination combined with La Coleccion Resorts’ unparalleled experiences.
As Director of Sales and Marketing, Marc Andre will spearhead the execution of sales and marketing initiatives of the soon-to-come Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, a property for the popular lifestyle sensory brand that is slated to open in March 2020. Aside from managing all aspects of the hotel’s grand opening, Andre will also oversee and manage sales staff and reservations to maximize revenue and ensure marketing goals are achieved.
Originally from Mexico City, Andre has a professional career in the hotel sector of more than 30 years working for leading hotel chains such as Grupo Presidente Inter-Continental, AMResorts and Grupo Playa in the main vacation destinations and the Caribbean, including Punta Cana.
Set on golden-sand beaches and surrounded by lush tropical flora, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will boast impressive architecture and design that embraces its serene setting to offer guests a variety of experiences. Expansive airy public spaces such as the grand lobby and beach lounge meld perfectly with the more intimate spaces including zen gardens and relaxation zones accented with magnificent fountains and imposing waterfalls.
The resort will have 345 Suites, available in seven categories, that enjoy views of the ocean, gardens or swimming pools. Among the most exclusive options will be select Junior Suites with swim-up access from main swimming pools.
Other Suites will offer complete exclusivity with private swimming pools and terraces. All Suites will have all the comfort essentials such as expansive, fully-equipped bathrooms with soaking tubs, interactive 50” flat-screen televisions, espresso machines, aromatherapy and pillow menus and more.
With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Maria Laura Venegas brings her expertise managing segments like tour operators, leisure groups, MICE and ecommerce as Director of Sales for Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa.
An expert in Mexico’s hospitality industry after leading impactful marketing and sales initiatives for national brands like Camino Real, Brisas and Park Royal, she will be responsible for working closely with all aspects of the hotel and ultimately generating sales and leads for Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa.
The resort recently completed a long-awaited renovation of the Fiesta Club, which includes 96 refurbished luxury stay rooms boasting elegant Mexican-style interiors. Guests who book rooms in the Fiesta Club will also experience new amenities including a personalized concierge service, complimentary coffee and pastries served fresh every morning, and access to the adults-only Sonne Club that features a refreshing pool and large terrace that serves bites and cocktails throughout the day.
The addition of Marc Andre and Maria Laura Venegas as leaders for each property contribute to La Colección Resorts’ mission to provide the best experiences in Mexico and Dominican Republic’s most coveted destinations.
For more information, visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.
SOURCE: La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana press release.
