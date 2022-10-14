La Coleccion Makes it Easy to Work With Advisors
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Rich Thomaselli October 13, 2022
La Coleccion by Fiesta Americana makes it easy to vacation. The chain has 32 hotels and resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, so whether you pick an urban area or a seaside resort, you can’t go wrong. The chain offers some of the best accommodations in the two countries no matter where it is.
It's that easy.
By the same token, La Coleccion makes it similarly easy for travel advisors to represent the hotels. At a time when some travel entities are slashing fees and commissions – the airlines come quickly to mind – La Coleccion has a competitive agent reward program and works in concert with its advisor sales force.
As the chain says, it is an advisor program “where you can learn, interact, develop and obtain some of the benefits that we have for being part of our sales force, each module is designed so that you acquire all the necessary knowledge and with this you can become one of our expert travel advisors.”
Every La Coleccion property is different and unique unto itself. Almost half of the hotels, 15 to be exact, are resorts ranging from the Dominican Republic to Cozumel to Cancun to Quintana Roo to San Miguel de Allende. Each property has its own character and the folks at La Coleccion walk advisors through them all and educate them on the best way to represent the facilities and become a La Coleccion expert.
“La Colección Expert program provides you with the skills and resources to be the Mexico & Caribbean vacation expert your clients rely on for an exhilarating vacation at one of the most desired and visited destinations in the world,” according to the hotel group. “And when finishing the program, you will be able to enjoy two free nights at any of the participant properties.”
And unlike some of the aforementioned travel stakeholders, La Coleccion not only appreciates its travel agents but respects the work that they do on behalf of the hotels. That is evidenced by the simple reference to calling advisors ‘part of our sales force,’ a recognition of the vital role advisors play in suggesting La Coleccion to clients.
“Travel Agents are our truest partners. We offer a range of programs that provide education, rewards and incentives to the travel agent community,” the company noted.
Register now with La Coleccion and earn up to $100 in agent cash incentives when you book vacations for your clients at any of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana.
