La Coleccion’s Cancun Resorts Wow Guests
The stunning Cancun La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana invite travelers to indulge their senses and experience a vacation in paradise.
From family-friendly kids clubs to exclusive dining opportunities and luxury suites, this collection of properties house wow factors for every generation.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun
This resort offers something for every family member. It is situated on Cancun's most secluded stretch of white-sand beach and just steps from some of the hotel zone’s best restaurants, shopping and nightlife.
Beautiful, well-appointed guestrooms offer all the comforts of home with as much as 800 square feet of space, and facilities include a popular spa, a kids club and plenty of meeting space.
Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive
The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive offers all-inclusive fun for the entire family in an atmosphere that offers a warm distinctly Mexican look and feel.
The resort offers numerous restaurants, 24-hour room service, Premium Open Bar, beach and pool servers and two free-form pools and Jacuzzis.
Kids and teens both have their own clubs and for round-the-clock fun, and adults can take advantage of a luxurious spa.
Rooms are spacious with high-end amenities, and suites come with free access to the spa’s sauna, hot tub and pools and discounts on treatments.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun gives guests an unforgettable sensory experience in an upscale setting on the beachfront. Travelers will find creative culinary options and spacious guestrooms with stunning views, an oceanside infinity pool and an indulgent spa.
U by Grand Fiesta Americana
U by Grand Fiesta Americana is nestled inside one of the most iconic all-suite oceanfront luxury resorts in Cancun and is ideal for discerning travelers looking for an exclusive and unique experience.
Tucked away within the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, guests have access to top suites, fabulous dining opportunities, high-end amenities and more.
Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas
Welcome home to these spectacular villas. The family-friendly resort is a homey oasis where guests are pampered with luxury amenities, spacious accommodations and a sense of serenity.
Located in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, the property offers easy access to all the region has to offer while perched on a white-sand beach next to turquoise water.
