Las Vegas Welcomes First Delta Hotels by Marriott During Groundbreaking Ceremony
Hotel & Resort July 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For travelers looking for a new accommodation in Las Vegas, Marriott International has them covered.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
On Wednesday, June 26, CAI Investments broke ground on the future site of Las Vegas' first Delta Hotels by Marriott, located at 3883 West Flamingo Road.
To celebrate the project, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, CAI Investments' founder, Christopher Beavor, and executives from Marriott International and Crescent Hotels & Resorts, posed for a ceremonial shovel dig and June 26, 2019 was officially declared "CAI INVESTMENTS – DELTA HOTEL DAY."
The high-end, 24-floor hotel will offer tourists and convention guests a full-service, functional experience through approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 1,600 square feet of retail space, along with convenient amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, covered parking, lobby dining bar and coffee bar.
Neighboring the Harmon overpass, the unique, zero-lot-line property will provide guests unparalleled access to the Las Vegas Strip and primary convention centers.
Projected to open fourth quarter of 2021, Delta Hotels by Marriott is the final phase of CAI Investments' 8.6-acre multi-purpose development, which began in 2017. The multi-million-dollar project also includes 27,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with confirmed tenants including Walgreens, Del Taco, Denny's, Wahoo's Fish Tacos and Chick-Fil-A.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS