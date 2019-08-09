Las Ventanas Al Paraiso Launches 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Option
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti August 09, 2019
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort—Los Cabos' Five Star Diamond Resort—has come up with a new way for guests to enjoy a bespoke experience during their stay. This summer, its "Stay Your Way" initiative invites each guest to complete a brief questionnaire prior to his or her visit, which will enable the resort's dedicated staff to expertly craft a personalized pathway by which visitors can get the most out of their vacation, based on the details they provide.
With personalization becoming a more important aspect of hospitality than ever before, Las Ventanas al Paraiso views this choose-your-own-adventure approach as a wonderful way to treat guests to a next-level luxury experience.
The online survey includes such questions as: "What is the purpose of your trip?", “Who will you be spending your vacation with?”, “What experiences are you looking for on your trip?”, and "On a Saturday night, where can you be found?", with multiple-choice answers available that provide valuable insight to the resort's dedicated Celebrations and Experiences Specialists, who analyze guests' responses and reach out to them shortly thereafter with recommendations. Upon arrival, guests then receive a customized itinerary, complete with VIP touches afforded throughout their stay.
“Las Ventanas has long been known as one of the best resorts in the world and is unmatched in its level of customization in the guest experience,” said Frederic Vidal, managing director of Las Ventanas al Paraiso. “With the launch of our “Choose Your Own Adventure” questionnaire, we are taking our personalized service to the next level and anticipating our guests’ desires and needs before they even arrive at the property.”
The new program is a fitting reflection of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' “A Sense of Place” philosophy, which speaks to its collection of one-of-a-kind properties, where every guest stay is tailored to involve authentic and highly personal encounters with the location’s unique history, culture and geography.
For more information, visit rosewoodhotels.com/en/las-ventanas-los-cabos
