Late Summer Savings at Adults-Only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall

It’s a tropical getaway spot that’s just as romantic the name implies. Situated on the sprawling grounds of Jamaica’s historic Rose Hall Great House, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is one of Montego Bay’s premier all-inclusive, adults-only resorts.
Now, as the hot summer days begin to wind down, Playa Hotels & Resorts (operator of the Hyatt-owned property), is offering its “Escape To A Vibrant World” promotion for adults still longing for a post-pandemic paradisiacal getaway.
Nestled between the sparkling Caribbean Sea and the verdant, rolling mountains, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall supplies a secluded escape in a distinctly sublime destination. The idyllic coastal Caribbean destination of Montego Bay is celebrated for its luminous turquoise waters, powdery white-sand beaches, miles of coral reef, relaxed vibe and wealth of available tourism offerings.
Guests enjoy boundless luxury along with the carefree nature of an all-inclusive resort, and accommodations complete with private balconies and breathtaking views, along with a host of unique amenities, including swim-up suites and personal butler service.
This limited-time deal includes a discount on the resort’s base all-inclusive rates, as well as savings on those optional added-cost extra experiences that can elevate your experience to an even higher level.
When booking directly through Hyatt’s website between now and August 3, 2022, and good on stays through January 31, 2024, guests can receive:
— 20 percent of nightly rates
— 15 percent off services at the oceanfront Zen Spa
— 10 percent off excursions outside the resort
— 10 percent off cabana rentals at the pool or beach
— 10 percent of romantic candlelit dinners on the beach
— 5 percent off all photo packages
There is no end to the ways you can either keep yourself busy and entertained, or completely unwind and enjoy ultimate relaxation at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall. Incidentally, the resort sits immediately adjacent to its family-friendly sister property, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall; so, guests get to enjoy access to all the amenities of two resorts for the price of one.
Of course, watersports are always included in your stay, so you can take out kayaks, catamarans, snorkeling gear, surf or boogie boards, and more. Fitness fans can take advantage of the fully-equipped fitness center, daily cardio classes or beachside yoga, or get a unique workout at the aquatic gym. Daily programming also includes activities like cocktail parties, volleyball tournaments, cooking classes and dance lessons. At night, guests are treated to such live entertainment as music and dance artists, theatrical shows, acrobatic performances, Jamaican street music and Caribbean steel drums.
There are also all manner of off-resort activities to choose from, including world-class golfing at the famous Cinnamon Hill Golf Course or White Witch Golf Course; inner-tubing at the nearby White River or rafting along the Martha Brae River; exploring the Green Grotto Caves or Dunn’s River Falls; zip-lining through the Jamaican jungle canopy or ATV-ing through the backcountry; swimming with dolphins at Dolphin Lagoon or horseback riding right on the beach. History enthusiasts might be interested in touring the historic Rose Hall Great House or Montpelier Estate, or visiting famous Sam Sharpe Square and the Montego Bay Cultural Center.
For more information, visit resortsbyhyatt.com/zilara-rose-hall.
