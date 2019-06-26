Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos Unveils Exclusive 'Royal Residence'
WHY IT RATES: Tourists looking for the ultimate luxury vacation can now relax in style at the Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos' Royale Residence. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Palace Resorts – the company that sets the standard in five-star, luxury all-inclusive resort accommodations – is pleased to announce the opening of Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos’ Royale Residence, the ultimate in luxury accommodations. Not previously available to the public, this exclusive residence is located within Le Blanc Spa Resort, giving guests a private residence feel with the top-notch amenities Le Blanc Spa Resort is known for. With the comforts of a home and the features and service of a luxury resort, guests will enjoy personalized butler service, exquisite cuisine, an opulent state of the art spa and wellness center, and elaborate amenities. Guests staying in the residences, truly have it all.
The lavish beachfront, two-level residence measures an impressive 18,428.42 square feet and can accommodate up to 12 adults comfortably with four extravagant oceanfront bedrooms; two of the rooms feature king size beds and the two additional rooms include two double beds. All four bedrooms feature a private bathroom with a grandiose pedestal tub and rain shower, Ferragamo® bath amenities, plush bathrobes, and slippers.
Designed by master architect, Roberto Elias, and interiorly brought to life by Francois Frossard of Francois Frossard Design (FFD), the residence offers an elegant, yet modern chic feel that rivals some of the most coveted hotels around the globe. Designers left no detailed unturned.
The residence also features its own private fitness center, where guests can enjoy a private Yoga Instructor; a movie theater which fits up to 8 guests; a home office and a stunning living room, which has full access to the outdoor terrace through a glass sliding door, overlooking the breath-taking views of the Sea of Cortez at every turn. In the spacious living room area, there’s an individually controlled A/C, direct dial telephone, smart TV & Apple TV, iHome Dock with Bluetooth connection, and wireless internet connection. The residences also have a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious dining room for up to 16 guests, so our Residence guests can invite their friends for a reunion, as day passes are included.
The outdoor space has an incredible 1400 sq. ft. infinity pool, a sun deck with an incredible 360-degree view of the sea, a dining table where guests can enjoy a decadent meal prepared by a private chef while overlooking the beautiful backdrop and daybeds, making it the perfect outdoor living space for all. For those looking to unwind, the second floor has a pool table where guests can enjoy a friendly game of pool. For those wanting to truly disconnect, the residence features its own private spa treatment room, where guests can enjoy a complimentary massage and facial, truly making it the perfect place for a luxurious getaway. A private vehicle is also available for guests who want to get to know the destination of Los Cabos.
Welcome bottles of tequila and a wine cellar with an incredible selection of wines will greet guests upon arrival, in addition to an upgraded liquor dispenser with a premium selection of rum, whiskey, and vodka. There is also an amazing Mini Bar featuring sodas, bottled water, juices, domestic and imported beers, that is restocked daily, and a selection of in-room snacks, including nightly Petit Fours. The Le Blanc Residences Los Cabos is the ultimate in vacation luxury and is the perfect spot for families looking to be pampered: a social celebration and even an intimate wedding location because no detail has been spared.
This Residence is now available to book via Le Blanc’s website https://www.leblancsparesorts.com/los-cabos/en/accommodations
SOURCE: Le Blanc Spa Resorts press release.
