Le Blanc Spa Resorts Announces New Sales Team
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts February 04, 2020
WHY IT RATES: In addition to bringing in a new sales team dedicated to the luxury market, Le Blanc Spa Resorts is also introducing a new program where guests can choose from an array of amenities and services. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Le Blanc Spa Resorts, part of the Palace Resorts collection, announces the hiring of a new sales force positioned throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Led by newly appointed Director of Sales, Victor Vargas, the team will cater solely to the upscale, luxury market.
“I’m thrilled to represent the Le Blanc Spa Resorts brand and the unparalleled all-inclusive luxury we offer to affluent travelers,” said Mr. Vargas. “I’m excited to be on the forefront as the brand continues to evolve and grow,” he said, “and part of this evolution is our new Blanc Benefits program, which rolls out this February and will allow discerning guests to elevate their entire resort experience.”
About Blanc Benefits
Guests staying three nights or more receive Blanc Benefits, a curated collection of amenities and services to enjoy during their stay. With the assistance of their personal butler, guests choose experiences based on their tastes and preferences. These include, but are not limited to:
- Treatments and services at world-class Blanc Spa
- Tee time at picturesque golf courses in Cancun and Los Cabos
- Destination experiences such as sunset catamaran sails, historic and archeological tours, horseback riding, snorkeling adventures and so much more
- Beachside chef’s dinners for two
- Boutique purchases
- Salon services
- Private, full-service cabanas
Luxuries With Every Stay
With locations in Cancun and Los Cabos, Le Blanc Spa Resorts offer a plethora of well-appointed amenities that come standard:
- Personal butler, whose services include unpacking, arranging spa appointments, tee times and excursions, repacking for guests’ return home and more.
- Sophisticated, stylish accommodations, featuring plush bedding and premium bath amenities
- Decadent international cuisine and pastries created by renowned executive chefs
- Certified Angus Beef on menus
- Moët et Chandon as house champagne, accompanied with dinner at every restaurant
- Unlimited hydrotherapy journeys at Blanc Spa
- And so much more
Award-Winning in Every Way
Over the years, Le Blanc Spa Resorts has won countless industry awards, including being voted one of the Top All-Inclusives in Mexico by Condé Nast as well as one of the Top 10 resorts in Mexico by Travel + Leisure. The adults-only luxury brand has been consistently ranked as the #1 resort in Cancun as designated by the TripAdvisor community.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun reopened its AAA Five Diamond awarded property after a $30 million renovation, including completely redesigned rooms, refreshed meeting spaces and environmentally friendly intelligent controls for lighting, air conditioning and sound.
With exteriors designed by master architect Roberto Elias and interiorly brought to life by Francois Frossard of Francois Frossard Design (FFD), Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun is a modern-day designer’s dream. With an impressive lobby, the resort offers an elegant, yet modern chic feel, that rivals some of the most coveted hotels around the globe.
All of the restaurants feature new décor, upgraded menus and new, innovative dining concepts. From delectable cuts of meat featuring Certified Angus Beef to sweet works of culinary art by world-renowned pastry chef Antonio Bachour, Le Blanc Spa Resort offers an array of diverse cuisine like no other.
New restaurants include Bella, an homage to classic Italian flavors, Blanc with modern Mexican cuisine, Lumiere, the resort’s signature French-fusion restaurant now offering a new menu, Yama, a modern take on Japanese cuisine, and Pure, a healthy and delicious new dining option.
For dessert, Glacé, a traditional ice cream parlor that offers guests the ability to fuel that sweet tooth and cool down while sunbathing as well as K'akau, a coffee and sweets shop offering crepes, macaroons, petit fours and a chocolate journey to remember.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, the brand's newest gem, includes The Residence, the ultimate in opulent luxury accommodations. Not previously available to the public, this exclusive residence is located within Le Blanc Spa Resort, giving guests a private residence feel with the top-notch amenities Le Blanc Spa Resort is known for.
Guests will enjoy personalized butler service, exquisite cuisine and many other elaborate amenities. The lavish beachfront, two-level residence measures an impressive 18,428.42 square feet and can accommodate up to 12 adults comfortably. The Residence also includes a private fitness center, eight-seat movie theater, home office and stunning living room connecting to an outdoor terrace, featuring panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez.
The outdoor space has an incredible 1,400-square-foot infinity pool, a sun deck with 360-degree sea views. The second floor includes a pool table and a private spa treatment room, where guests can enjoy a complimentary massage and facial. A private vehicle is also available for guests wanting to explore Los Cabos.
For more information, visit www.leblancsparesorts.com.
SOURCE: Le Blanc Spa Resorts press release.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS