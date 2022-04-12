Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2022
Beaches Resorts is the first company in the world to have completed IBCCES’ international training and certification program towards becoming Advanced Certified Autism Centers (ACAC), and these are the only resorts in the Caribbean to achieve this status.
As such, families with members on the autism spectrum can enjoy a memorable family vacation knowing that staff members from the restaurants to the kids’ clubs are trained and knowledgeable about guests with autism.
Beaches Resorts’ Kids Camps are ACACs, allowing children on the spectrum to enjoy playing and learning according to their needs, with childcare staff continuously undergoing training on everything from motor skills to emotional awareness and bullying.
The resorts are also the only ones to feature Sesame Street characters, including Julia, the first character to have autism. Children can enjoy fun activities like Amazing Art with Julia as part of its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children program. Other characters also offer fun activities, like a baking class with Cookie Monster.
One of the special programs at a Beaches or Sandals resort is their PADI-certified diving lessons. These instructors have also been certified through IBCCES, so families with a member on the spectrum can enjoy a family scuba diving lesson knowing that the instructors will be knowledgeable about teaching someone with autism.
Additionally, dining can be customized at any of the up to 20 restaurants per Beaches resort by speaking with someone at the Culinary Concierge Desk, who can coordinate meals with chefs and restaurant managers for families with a child or adult with autism. Additionally, the Culinary Concierge can also help families navigate dietary restrictions and allergy-related questions.
Families can speak with a Special Services Representative for Beaches Resorts at 844-360-9380 or can email one at specialservices@uvi.sandals.com. For more information, please visit Beaches Resorts online.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Beaches Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS