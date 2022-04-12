Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs

Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2022

Beaches Resorts, Beaches Resorts kids clubs, autism travel, travel with autism
A Beaches Resorts childcare worker with autism certification from IBCCES spends time with five young children on the beach. (photo via Beaches Resorts)

Beaches Resorts is the first company in the world to have completed IBCCES’ international training and certification program towards becoming Advanced Certified Autism Centers (ACAC), and these are the only resorts in the Caribbean to achieve this status.

As such, families with members on the autism spectrum can enjoy a memorable family vacation knowing that staff members from the restaurants to the kids’ clubs are trained and knowledgeable about guests with autism.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers
Special Services are offered for families with members on the spectrum, including private in-room check-in, sensory toys and pre-travel assistance. Families can request an IBCCES-certified One-on-One Beaches Buddy, who can provide personalized childcare for a few hours or for an entire vacation.

Beaches Resorts’ Kids Camps are ACACs, allowing children on the spectrum to enjoy playing and learning according to their needs, with childcare staff continuously undergoing training on everything from motor skills to emotional awareness and bullying.

The resorts are also the only ones to feature Sesame Street characters, including Julia, the first character to have autism. Children can enjoy fun activities like Amazing Art with Julia as part of its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children program. Other characters also offer fun activities, like a baking class with Cookie Monster.

Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts, Autism friendly resorts, autism program, travel with autism
A child poses for a picture with Julia, the Sesame Street character who has autism, during the Amazing Art with Julia program. (photo via Beaches Resorts)

One of the special programs at a Beaches or Sandals resort is their PADI-certified diving lessons. These instructors have also been certified through IBCCES, so families with a member on the spectrum can enjoy a family scuba diving lesson knowing that the instructors will be knowledgeable about teaching someone with autism.

Additionally, dining can be customized at any of the up to 20 restaurants per Beaches resort by speaking with someone at the Culinary Concierge Desk, who can coordinate meals with chefs and restaurant managers for families with a child or adult with autism. Additionally, the Culinary Concierge can also help families navigate dietary restrictions and allergy-related questions.

Families can speak with a Special Services Representative for Beaches Resorts at 844-360-9380 or can email one at specialservices@uvi.sandals.com. For more information, please visit Beaches Resorts online.

For more information on Beaches Resorts

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Four Seasons Nevis resort

Four Seasons Resort Nevis Villa Packages Highlight Local Flavor

gallery icon Discover La Casa de la Playa's Restaurants and Bars

IHG Revamps Loyalty Program, Introduces IHG One Rewards

Travel Advisors’ Top Takeaways From Reviewing La Casa de la Playa

UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya Honors Women With Summer Gastronomy Takeover

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS