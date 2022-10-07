Learn More About RIU Hotels & Resorts
Hotel & Resort Travel Agent Academy Janeen Christoff October 07, 2022
RIU Hotels & Resorts is inviting travel advisors to become experts in all things RIU through its RIU Specialist program at the RIU Specialist Campus on Travel Agent Academy.
The course offers official certification as a RIU Specialist, which opens travel advisors up to many exclusive benefits, including the ability to showcase their achievement with a diploma, a digital welcome kit and 2,300 RIU Partner Club points when they make their first booking. Those who complete the final chapter of the RIU Updates section will also receive 500 bonus points.
In order to receive their certification, travel advisors need to take a seven-chapter course that includes an overview of the company, the history of the brand and information on RIU's leisure properties. Also included is an introduction to RIU's business brand.
The goal of the course is to enable travel advisors to confidently sell the RIU brand and its properties and the course begins with an introduction to the platform and an overview of what will be covered along the way.
A helpful part of the training is learning how to match clients with each of the RIU properties in Mexico and the Caribbean.
Travel advisors are also made aware of the distinctions in branding, learning to differentiate between RIU's two leisure brands, Classic and Palace, as well as distinguishing its business brand, RIU Plaza.
In order to better sell RIU properties, the course does a deep dive into all things RIU at its resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Aruba.
Another chapter focuses specifically on the RIU Plaza properties and its benefits.
RIU Pro new travel portal for travel advisors, and the course provides everything travel advisors need to know to direct sales and take advantage of benefits such as RIU Partner Club and the RIU Brand Center as well as access RIU News, the RIU Blog and RIU Specialist.
A chapter of updates provides information on the latest and greatest at RIU Hotels & Resorts.
Travel advisors who are ready to learn can enroll and start their studies using their RIU Partner Club username and password. For those who need a username and password, sign up here.
