LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel to Open in 2020
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 19, 2019
LEGOLAND announced the first LEGO Pirate hotel in North America is set to open in Florida on April 17, 2020.
When LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel debuts at the at LEGOLAND Florida Resort next year, visitors will be able to vacation like a pirate at a resort conveniently located just steps away from the entrance of the theme park.
In honor of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, LEGOLAND Florida is releasing an animated "fly-through" video which offers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look inside this unique resort.
The new pirate-themed hotel will be the resort's third accommodation and feature 150 fun-filled rooms (including four suites), a heated pool with pool deck bricks, hundreds of LEGO models, in-room LEGO treasure hunts and exclusive character experiences.
Each room of the new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will include two separate spaces, a kid's sleeping area and an adult area. The adult side of the room comes furnished with pirate decor, a king bed and television, while the kids’ portion will feature a bunk bed, play areas and a TV.
In addition, the five-story hotel will house the pirate-themed Shipwreck Restaurant, Smuggler's Bar for adults, an entertainment area with kid-friendly nightly programming and LEGO play areas. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary family-style breakfast with every overnight stay.
For travelers looking to book early, LEGOLAND is offering a limited time offer that allows guests to purchase two nights and receive one night free.
