Let Life Flow at Sandals Dunn’s River Resort
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz September 07, 2022
Opening May 24, 2023, the newly renovated Sandals Dunn’s River resort is expected to be one of the most naturally immersive resorts in Sandals’ portfolio, with a location within minutes of the iconic Jamaican natural wonder from where it gets its name and a totally reimagined concept and design.
When travelers touch down in Jamaica, they’ll first enjoy a 30-minute transfer to the resort from Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, then check-in to their room or suite.
Like all Sandals resorts, it will feature a wide variety of different room and suite categories with different amenities, from suites with private soaking tubs to beachfront options with butler service. But its Rondoval Suites are the best category, with many featuring butler service, two soaking tubs, a private rooftop terrace and a king-size bed, all surrounded by a private pool area just for Love Nest-category guests.
Water will be a main feature of this resort, with large water features throughout the property, fed by Roaring Rivers. The resort will also feature five pools, including two river-shaped pools, which will include natural water recycling and fresh saltwater filters to ensure increased sustainability.
Sandals Dunn’s River will offer 12 restaurants and nine bars, including Sandals’ first rooftop bar in Jamaica. Restaurant concepts include globally inspired dining, like Edessa, specializing in Greek cuisine, or Banyu, specializing in Asian cuisine.
Travelers can visit and enjoy amenities at any other Sandals resorts in Jamaica with the “Stay at One, Play at All Sandals” program, granting guests greater access to different areas of the island, such as Sandals Montego Bay.
Curious to learn more? Check out the unique features of the Sandals Dunn’s River by visiting its official website.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS