Let’s Go Inside the Casa!

Hotel & Resort La Casa de la Playa Rich Thomaselli August 28, 2022

La Casa de la Playa, Riviera Maya Resorts, Wellness Resorts, Wellness Resorts in Riviera Maya, Grupo Xcaret
Exterior of La Casa de la Playa, with a beautiful beach and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ocean. (photo via La Casa de la Playa)

La Casa de La Playa in Riviera Maya is the perfect getaway because it gives its pampered guests both sides of indulgence – the intimacy of staying in boutique hotel yet with all the offerings and amenities of a property that seems much larger.

Not even a year old yet until December, La Casa de La Playa has 63 suites and provides guests with the kind of attention to detail they deserve.

So, let’s go Inside the Casa because you will be amazed at the services and amenities.

- Let’s start with your arrival. You’re not taking a taxi or a shuttle to La Casa de La Playa. The hotel offers private transportation in a luxury car or Suburban fan from Cancun International Airport as well as to nearby parks and other experiences including Grupo Xcaret, the fabulous water and theme park that also educates guests on the archeology of one of the greatest cultures of the world.

- The hotel specializes in experiences just outside your suite door during your stay, especially culinary. There is Chocolateria, and there’s no need to go further to describe what this upscale candy boutique is all about. Biblioteca is a quiet spot to read, reflect, and sip a gourmet coffee. Cava is an exclusive selection of Mexican and international wines chosen by sommelier Sandra Fernandez.

- Need to work some of that chocolate off? The infinity pool at La Casa de La Playa is 40 meters long and offers a stunning experience as you swim to the edge of the pool and the horizon of the Caribbean Sea.

- Excursion experiences are plentiful. We told you about Xcaret. Xpeleo takes you on an expert-guided tour of nearby cavern. The Rio Maya is a stunning hike through the tropical mangrove trees and shrubs that leads you straight to its spectacular conclusion at the edge of the sea. There is a separate zipline experience that will appeal to your thrill-seeking side. And, by contrast, the hotel also offers a wonderfully introspective and peaceful Purification and New Beginning Ceremony overlooking the ocean.

- And let’s not forget dinner. You can have a private, romantic dinner in the Rio Azul Centre, with soft jazz playing in the background in a stunning outdoor setting with water views. Or how about a meal by Chef Franco Maddalozzo in the Gran Tlachco Theater? You will get a backstage tour of the theater and dinner during a performance of the Mexico Espectacular show.

Like we said – a boutique hotel, larger-than-life experiences.

