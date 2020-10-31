Limited-Time Deals on Wedding Packages at Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts has launched a limited-time deal on destination wedding packages available at its idyllic beachfront properties across Mexico and the Caribbean. The current promotion offers ten percent off the price of the wedding package when guests book an Intimate Elegance or higher-level package at any Playa-managed property through December 22, 2020, and even comes with extra perks added into the bargain.
Wedding parties that book between five and 34 rooms, which share at least three peak nights in common, will receive a complimentary one-hour cocktail party on the house. And, wedding parties booking 35 or more rooms under the same conditions will enjoy a free two-hour dinner, as well as the complimentary hour-long cocktail party. Just enter the promo code BONUS2020 into the Wedding Optimizer application when booking.
The Intimate Elegance Package is a stylish wedding option that can accommodate the happy couple and up to ten guests. Vows are exchanged on a dazzling shoreline or in a graceful gazebo that overlooks the ocean with their closest friends and family in attendance. Customers can choose their favorite music to set the mood for the ceremony and raise a toast with the wedding party afterward. This package also includes a beachfront couple’s massage and romantic beachfront dinner for two.
The Lavish & Opulent Package provides pretty much the ultimate dream destination wedding. The couple and up to 20 guests attend the ceremony at either an idyllic spot on the beach or in a gorgeous oceanfront gazebo, followed by a cocktail hour, complete with appetizers, and a private wedding reception and three-course meal. This package option comes with special, unforgettable touches like natural floral centerpieces and personalized menu cards. Plus, the happy couple themselves will appreciate such romantic amenities as a beachfront couple’s massage, and champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries delivered straight to their suite on the wedding night.
The Bonus Wedding Event Offer is available at all Playa-managed properties, including Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara and Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic; Panama Jack resorts in Cancún and Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic; Jewel Grande in Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Jewel Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, Jamaica.
Resort stays and the wedding event must take place during select dates next year in order for reservations to be eligible for this promotion. The select travel windows are January 6 – February 10, 2021; May 1 – May 22, 2021; June 5 – June 26, 2021; August 21 – November 21, 2021; and December 1 – December 11, 2021.
Bonus events can be either private or semi-private, and cannot be used as wedding-day events, but must instead take place prior to the wedding date. The events also do not include music or upgraded décor, but these options are available to purchase at an additional cost, as are upgraded cocktail and dinner menus.
This promotion is combinable with the Social Group Promotion, Big Day Preview (and the engaged couple may still take advantage of the of Big Day Preview stay) and the Pick Your Perks Promotion. It is not combinable with the Free Wedding package, Wedding World of Hyatt Event Points or other promotions that may be identified by the resort.
For more information, visit playaresorts.com/weddingbonus.
