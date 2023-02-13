Lineup Announced for 2023 Kimpton Off the Record Concert Series
February 13, 2023
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants unveiled the 2023 artist lineup for the annual Kimpton Off the Record series.
The live concert series will kick off on February 23 and feature five unique concerts throughout the year in Phoenix, San Diego, New Orleans, Charlottesville and Grand Cayman.
Kimpton Off the Record showcases a diverse mix of artists across musical genres, styles and geographies, with each event taking place in new restaurants, bars and event spaces at Kimpton properties across North America.
“Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has always created open and welcoming spaces that foster real, human connections, and we’ve always believed in the power of music to bring people together,” Kimpton Chief Commercial Officer Kathleen Reidenbach said.
The 2023 Kimpton Off the Record concert series includes performances from Christian Kuria on February 23, The Aces on March 10, and Tank and The Bangas on June 1. Ticket sales and silent auction profits will benefit Kimpton’s non-profit partners, such as National Urban League.
“We have an exciting lineup of artists for Off the Record this year who will take center stage at some of our newest spaces,” Reidenbach continued. “We are thrilled to be able to create these really immersive and intimate listening experiences for our guests and our local communities while also giving back to our non-profit partners.”
Tickets for the first three shows are available for IHG One Rewards members to purchase starting at $30 each. Fans can buy tickets on the Access Platform or use their IHG One Rewards points.
Kimpton The Forum Hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman will also host performances in September and October, respectively. Specific event dates, artists and ticket links will be announced in the coming weeks.
