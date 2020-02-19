Little Palm Island Resort & Spa Reopens March 1

Last updated: 01:38 PM ET, Wed February 19 2020

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is the last Florida Keys property to reopen following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is scheduled for a soft reopening on March 1 following a massive rebuilding and renovation. It is the last Florida Keys property to reopen following Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The resort is scheduled to formally reopen in mid-March.

The adults-only property, which is set on four acres off Little Torch Key in the lower Florida Keys, is accessible only by boat or seaplane.

“We’ve invested a lot of careful thought and attention to details in rebuilding Little Palm Island to retain elements loved by guests while ushering in sophisticated new design elements and amenities, said Kevin Geanides, the resort’s general manager. “We are also thrilled to welcome back 50 percent of our staff and many local vendors.”

The property, which is part of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, accommodates 60 guests in 30 thatched-roof bungalow suites. Suites are equipped with minibars, Wi-Fi, private sundecks and outdoor showers or copper tubs.

The Dining Room features a bar offering panoramic views, and guests can reserve six-person “chef’s table” experiences.

Suites start at $1,500 per night and include welcome cocktails; landside valet parking and motor vessel transfers (dock slips can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet long with six-foot drafts); nonalcoholic minibar beverages; Wi-Fi; use of the fitness center; non-motorized watersports; nightly turndown service; and gratuities.

