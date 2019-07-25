Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun Packages Offer Exclusive Amenities
Mexico’s Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is offering rates starting at $450 per suite/per night, plus upgrade packages that feature exclusive amenities and services that include discounts on fine dining and spa services, said company officials.
The La Colección Resorts property is offering guests who book any of four suite categories an upgrade package featuring “unique luxuries and special deals,” including access to the Aqua Club; discounted fine dining at Inlaa’kech, where guests experience a 12-course culinary journey through Mexico; complimentary pool or beach cabanas with 20-minute foot massages; and discounted spa treatments.
All of the resort’s suites feature oceanfront balconies offering panoramic views. Fuego Suites are located on the top floors of the beachfront property and feature king-sized beds, jacuzzis and wrap-around oceanfront balconies. Live Aqua’s upgrade package for the suite is priced at $350 per room/per night, including a 15 percent discount on dining at Inlaa’kech.
Tierra Suites feature Live Aqua’s signature hydrotherapy bathtub. Under the $210 per room/per night upgrade package, guests in these accommodations also receive 15 percent off spa services and 25 percent off dining at Inlaa’kech.
Guests in the property’s six Viento suites will receive a chilled bottle of Moët Chandon Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries in room upon arrival via the $180 package. Guests will also receive access to the sauna and hot tub at the Feel Sense Spa. In addition, travelers will also receive a 20 percent spa discount and 30 percent off dining at Inlaa’kech.
Aqua Suite guests will also receive a bottle of Moët Chandon Champagne with strawberries and chocolate as part of the $270 per room/per night package, plus a complimentary in-room couples massage and a 40 percent discount on dining at Inlaa’kech. Travelers in these accommodations also enjoy unlimited access to spa sauna and hot tubs; 30 percent off any spa service and a $200 resort credit with a minimum three-night stay.
