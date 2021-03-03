Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende Introduces Dog-Friendly Amenities
Set in a charming colonial Mexican city ranked among the top in the world, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende continues to attract travelers due to its unique offerings that celebrate Mexican culture in an ultimate luxury setting. To reaffirm its commitment to provide the best getaway experiences, the resort is proud to announce its newly implemented dog-friendly accommodations for travelers and their furry friends.
“This is a project that we’ve been working on for some time now and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome all members of the family by extending our services to travelers’ four-legged friends,” explained Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas, the leading hospitality company in Mexico. “We know that many travelers’ seek options where they can extend their stay, especially while many continue working and schooling from home, and now this can be a reality and can bring along all their loved ones, including dogs,” he added.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende's dog-friendly program includes a special welcome kit including food and water bowls (water bottles included) and a premium pet bed, so all owners have to provide is food, treats and any other medical supplements. For the comfort of all guests, specially equipped rooms throughout the hotel have been categorized as dog-friendly to ensure both human and canine guests enjoy a comfortable stay. While all dogs are welcome on the resort’s premises, only small and medium dogs are able to lodge at the hotel, with a limit of two dogs per room with a total weight not exceeding 44 pounds.
Upon check-in, owners are required to sign a letter of responsibility where they agree to comply with terms that include keeping their dogs within their assigned dog-friendly rooms and ensuring they are kept on leash or inside a carrier circulating across the hotel as dogs aren’t allowed in dining venues nor pools. The resort will also provide a “Pet In Room” door hanger to be placed when the pet is left alone in the room, in which case hotel staff will not be allowed access until the owner is present or the hanger is removed.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is the largest resort set in this renowned city designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2008. With urban modernity and elements of the brand’s signature concept of awakening the senses, guests enjoy a unique experience with personalized service and first-class amenities in a breathtaking setting. The resort was developed by award-winning AoMa Estudio, based in Mexico City, and has received important recognitions like the Prix Versailles for Architecture and Design in North America under the Hotels category in 2019 and the Forbes Travel Guide, Star Award in 2020.
This added perk for furry travelers is available for $100 USD per stay, per dog except for service dogs which are welcome to stay free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/our-hotels/live-aqua-urban-resort-san-miguel-de-allende.
SOURCE: La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana press release.
