Low Rates and Perks Available at Punta Cana Resorts
Hotel & Resort Lydia Gregory August 29, 2019
Low season typically means slow season in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic’s busiest tourist destination.
This year, however, negative publicity in the United States and the summer sargassum bloom have led some hotel chains, including Barceló and Iberostar, to temporarily reduce inventory.
The latter took advantage of the closure to do extensive renovations. According to arecoa.com, one hotel chain, Majestic, closed the Majestic Elegance through the first week of November, leaving only the Majestic Mirage Punta Cana and the Majestic Colonial Punta Cana open.
Others such as AMResorts’ Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa and Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana along with the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana have been working hard to counteract cancellations, offering special promotions, added-value extras, aggressive rates and more. Most report a slow but sure uptick in reservations.
The AMResorts properties quickly began rebooking visitors and groups to sister hotels in other destinations and have been very flexible regarding any penalties for cancellations. Special pricing and promotions both on the web and direct to tour operator partners has also helped to incentivize travelers—particularly in the local market.
Marilia Romero, Group Sales Executive for Secrets Cap Cana, said company representatives have also been visiting top U.S. tour operators in person. The strict brand-wide food and beverage standards embraced by AMResorts and the double layer of security afforded hotels within the Cap Cana gated community is a big selling point.
The extra security is also a plus for the luxurious Sanctuary Cap Cana. Though a property-wide recent remodel precludes this resort from lowering prices too much, its representatives are visiting U.S. tour operators and agents to offer an array of added-value perks, including upgrades and spa credits, among other things.
The Hard Rock is relying on aggressive rates as well as a series of concerts every two weeks. These feature top-tier Spanish-language headliners to fill rooms—big names like Marc Anthony and Carlos Vives have been bringing in thousands of locals and Latin music lovers from abroad.
Concert-goers not only fill the property but spill over to adjacent hotels as well, helping the destination as a whole. At the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, travel agents will find extraordinary special rates that guarantee it’s the best time ever to book clients on a white-sand Caribbean vacation.
