Luxury Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat Reopens September 1
Saint Lucia boutique luxury resort Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat will reopen on September 1.
Now certified under the country’s COVID-19 protocols, the 40-acre former Hotel Chocolat offers travelers a resort experience focused on “stimulating and inspiring relaxation,” said company officials.
Located 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea, the resort offers sweeping views of Saint Lucia’s World Heritage Site Piton Mountains and features an open-air restaurant, bar, spa and 14 luxury eco-lodges designed to bring guests close to the lush natural environment while emphasizing sustainable living, dining, and wellness.
As growers of cacao, the bean from which chocolate is produced, the owners of Hotel Chocolat use every part of their cacao harvests in menu items at their Rabot restaurant, with contemporary dishes influenced by Caribbean and Britain recipes. Cacao is also utilized in wellness treatments, along with fresh banana leaves, and peppermint leaves, at the Estate’s open-air rejuvenation area.
Guests can also tour the property’s cacao farm and craft their own chocolate bars via a “tree-to-bar” course covering all the stages of chocolate processing, from fermenting and sun-drying cacao to grinding and mixing, with regular tasting opportunities.
Regenerative activities for guests also include self-guided strolls through the 140-acre resort’s valleys or setting a yoga mat down in the forest surrounding the visitor’s lodge.
The property has launched a “Rabot Piece of Mind Pledge” developed in light of the pandemic, outlining its enhanced safety measures. The pledge ensures the “safety and comfort of guests and staff have always been a priority” and highlights “safety and precautionary measures that underpin the caring spirit of our brand.”
