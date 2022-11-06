Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sun November 06 2022

Majestic Resorts Wins Two 2022 Travvy Awards

Hotel & Resort Majestic Resorts Rich Thomaselli November 06, 2022

Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres
Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres. (photo courtesy Majestic Resorts)

It’s not just another vacation. It’s your honeymoon. It should be among the most important, memorable and romantic moments of your life.

Trending Now
2022 Travvy Awards
2022 Travvy Awards
2022 Travvy Awards

2022 Travvy Awards Names Best Car Rental Brands

ALGVPro

ALG Vacations Takes Home Several Awards at 2022 Travvy Awards...

AmaMagna

AmaWaterways Named Best in River Cruising at 2022 Travvy Awards

Travel insurance policy documents

2022 Travvy Awards: The Best Travel Insurance Providers

ADVERTISING

Majestic Resorts understands.

Majestic properties in two different destinations took home silver at the 2022 Travvy Awards in South Florida on Thursday night.

The beachfront resorts are renowned for their luxurious accommodations, a mix of international and local cuisine prepared by outstanding chefs, and a sense of being completely pampered as if you were the only guests on site.

One of the awards was given in the Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Caribbean category to Majestic Resorts Elegance Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The other was handed out to Majestic Resorts Elegance Costa Mujeres, in the category of Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Mexico.

For more information on Majestic Resorts

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Marriott International, Marriott, hotel logo, Marriott Logo

Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange...

AMR Collection Wins Multiple Awards at 2022 Travvys

gallery icon 2022 Travvy Awards Names The Best All-Inclusive Resorts

gallery icon 2022 Travvy Awards: The Best Hotels & Resorts Around the World

Marriott International To Add 30 Hotels Across Africa by 2024

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS