Majestic Resorts Wins Two 2022 Travvy Awards
Hotel & Resort Majestic Resorts Rich Thomaselli November 06, 2022
It’s not just another vacation. It’s your honeymoon. It should be among the most important, memorable and romantic moments of your life.
Majestic Resorts understands.
Majestic properties in two different destinations took home silver at the 2022 Travvy Awards in South Florida on Thursday night.
The beachfront resorts are renowned for their luxurious accommodations, a mix of international and local cuisine prepared by outstanding chefs, and a sense of being completely pampered as if you were the only guests on site.
One of the awards was given in the Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Caribbean category to Majestic Resorts Elegance Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The other was handed out to Majestic Resorts Elegance Costa Mujeres, in the category of Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Mexico.
