Maldives Resort Announces Coral Adoption Program
Hotel & Resort June 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The new Adopt-A-Coral program at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli allows guests to play a role in repopulating coral reefs surrounding the Dhaalu Atoll during a time when reefs are increasingly devastated by climate change.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
With the mounting issues around plastic in the oceans and coral reefs dying at an alarming rate each year, tourism destinations like the Maldives and hotels are making it a priority to implement programs and ways for their teams and guests to help protect the oceans and marine ecosystems.
This June, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort launched its Adopt-A-Coral program through which guests can help repopulate coral reefs surrounding the Dhaalu Atoll.
Guests can work with a local marine biologist to harvest Staghorn coral, one of the fastest growing branching corals, and attach to one of the underwater rope frames. They can then track their coral’s growth with quarterly updates, and in about 18-months, once the coral has matured it is transplanted onto the reef.
From 2015 through 2017, the world’s coveted ocean reefs saw the most devastating coral bleaching event in history, where 80 percent of corals were bleached due to increased water temperatures.
Through the commitment of St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, the Adopt-A-Coral program aims to restore and preserve the magnificent and fragile ecology of the Maldives.
SOURCE: St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
For more information on Maldives
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS