Mandarin Oriental to Open New Resort in Mallorca

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey January 27, 2023

The site for the new Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca.
The site for the new Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca. (photo via Manadarin Oriental Hotel Group)

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will unveil a 131-room beachfront resort – Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca – in Mallorca, Spain, which is slated to debut in the second half of next year.

The property will be managed by Mandarin Oriental and is being developed by Spain-based Blasson Property Investments, which will completely overhaul the former H10 Punta Negra hotel.

The hotel is located on a peninsula in Costa d’en Blanes set in the southwest area of Mallorca.

The luxury resort’s 131 rooms will include 44 suites and nine bungalows.

“A wide range of cuisines will be offered at a variety of local and international restaurants, making it a destination for locals and visitors alike,” Mandarin Oriental said. “Indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide a chic backdrop for meetings and social gatherings, including a garden ideal for wedding celebrations.”

The property will be equipped with a Spa at Mandarin Oriental, featuring wellness therapies, beauty treatments and an indoor pool; three outdoor pools; watersports activities; and a children’s club.

“Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will be a welcome complement to our hotels in Barcelona and Madrid and we are extremely pleased to be expanding Mandarin Oriental’s presence into another important leisure destination in Europe,” said James Riley, croup chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

