Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Mon May 03 2021

Margaritaville Is Gifting Free Vacations to 16 Lucky Educators

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021

Margaritaville Beach Resort
PHOTO: Water view of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau. (photo via Margaritaville)

Margaritaville has launched its first-ever “Educators: Our Everyday Heroes” giveaway, which begins today, May 3 to recognize the incredible educators who have gone above and beyond in their jobs this past year.

Fifteen nominated educators from the United States, plus one grand prize winner, will win free vacations to a Margaritaville property, which they plan any time prior to the end of December 2022. Participating resorts include Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo Costa Rica, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs and more. Winners will receive a $1,000 travel voucher, daily breakfast and more.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

TravelPulse Podcast TravelPulse Podcast: The Heroes of the Travel Industry Entertainment

Young woman traveling by car with her dog. Trivago Launches Two New Features Travel Technology

WTTC Global Summit 2021 Panel Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Travel World Coming... Features & Advice

travel savings gallery icon 21 Ways to Save Money on 2021 Summer Travel Features & Advice

Searching online for travel destinations. Google Unveils New Tools To Help You Travel Smarter Travel Technology

The grand prize winner will receive a seven-night vacation to the new Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, valued at $25,000. It includes spa treatments, a stay in the 2-bedroom Jimmy Buffett Suite and more.

The giveaway begins May 3 and ends June 24, 2021. Anyone can nominate the educator of their choice here, where they include a photo of the educator and the reasons why they should win. Winners will be chosen on July 1 by Margaritaville’s selection committee on originality, story and number of votes.

For more information or to nominate the outstanding educator in your life, please click here.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Paradisus La Perla

Paradisus Launches The Reserve, An Upgraded Guest Experience

Melia Hotels International

The Beverly Hilton Reboots Hollywood Glamor With Refreshed Spaces

Public Donates More Than $100K To Harassed Hotel Worker

Save Big With Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas This Summer

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens Following $80 Million Revamp

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS