Margaritaville Is Gifting Free Vacations to 16 Lucky Educators
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021
Margaritaville has launched its first-ever “Educators: Our Everyday Heroes” giveaway, which begins today, May 3 to recognize the incredible educators who have gone above and beyond in their jobs this past year.
Fifteen nominated educators from the United States, plus one grand prize winner, will win free vacations to a Margaritaville property, which they plan any time prior to the end of December 2022. Participating resorts include Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo Costa Rica, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs and more. Winners will receive a $1,000 travel voucher, daily breakfast and more.
The grand prize winner will receive a seven-night vacation to the new Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, valued at $25,000. It includes spa treatments, a stay in the 2-bedroom Jimmy Buffett Suite and more.
The giveaway begins May 3 and ends June 24, 2021. Anyone can nominate the educator of their choice here, where they include a photo of the educator and the reasons why they should win. Winners will be chosen on July 1 by Margaritaville’s selection committee on originality, story and number of votes.
For more information or to nominate the outstanding educator in your life, please click here.
