Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Splits Into Adults-Only and Family Sections

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Aerial view over Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (photo courtesy of Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts)

The Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana today announced that, effective immediately, its existing all-inclusive resort property will be divided into two distinct sections, in order to better enable guests to select their ideal vacation setting.

Aimed at guests who prefer the quiet and sophistication of an adults-only setting, the resort’s ‘Hammock’ section, reserved exclusively for grownups, will offer 13 different luxury accommodations categories to choose from, along with access to adult-exclusive venues.

Meanwhile, the family-friendly “Wave” section will offer a selection of seven different luxury room types that can accommodate up to four guests, complete with family-oriented amenities, all-inclusive access to the Parakeet Kids Club, a dedicated family pool, a splash pad for the little ones and more.

In celebration of this exciting transition, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is launching the following special, limited-time offers:

For Adults: Guests can enjoy 50 percent off their Hammock-section stay when they book between October 7 and October 16, 2022, for travel anytime between November 1, 2022, and January 2, 2024.

For Families: Guests can enjoy 50 percent off their Wave-section stay, and kids can stay for free when sharing accommodations with two adults. To take advantage of this offer, families will likewise need to book their all-inclusive vacation between October 7 and October 16, 2022, for travel anytime between November 1, 2022, and January 2, 2024.

The property—which is relatively new, having opened only last November—is located in the private community of Cap Cana within the broader destination of Punta Cana, a gorgeous resort town occupying the Dominican Republic’s easternmost tip, which abuts the Caribbean Sea on one side and the tropical Atlantic on the other.

