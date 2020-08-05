Margaritaville Resort Coming to Palm Springs in Fall 2020
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 05, 2020
Margaritaville is expanding its presence on the West Coast, announcing on Wednesday that Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will open in the city's coveted Uptown Design District in fall 2020.
The beloved lifestyle and hospitality brand will renovate and convert the pre-existing Riviera Palm Springs into a 398-room resort boasting multiple dining options featuring indoor and outdoor seating, Palm Springs' largest resort spa and more than 40,000 square feet of wedding, meeting and event space.
In addition to panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains, outdoor highlights will include two pools and a series of tiki-hut inspired cabanas where guests can listen to live music and relax with food and cocktails. Guests will also have access to an in-room dining menu featuring a sampling of dishes from each on-site dining concept.
Davidson Hotels & Resorts will continue to manage the property upon opening later this year.
"We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to Palm Springs as we open our first resort on the west coast," Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer, Margaritaville, said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement. "Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will be the ultimate island oasis in the desert for travelers and locals seeking a much-needed escape."
"Palm Springs is an energetic city with its own distinct style, making it a great fit for the Margaritaville brand," added the resort's General Manager Matt Huss. "Whether guests are here to enjoy the city's arts and culture, attend one of the many annual events such as Coachella or Modernism Week, or simply to enjoy the more than 350 days of sunshine per year that Palm Springs offers, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will offer something for everyone: a dynamic place to gather, celebrate, meet or relax."
Margaritaville currently has two properties under brand conversion and development in San Diego. The Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter will replace Hotel Solamar while Paradise Point Resort & Spa is being transformed into Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego. Both properties are scheduled to open in 2021.
For more information on Palm Springs, California
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS