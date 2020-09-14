Marriott Announces New Escape to Luxury Offerings
Marriott International announced a new offering for guests who book at participating hotels in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America, dubbed Escape to Luxury with Marriott Bonvoy.
Launching at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and EDITION properties, the offering will be available for a limited time each month to both Marriott Bonvoy members and non-members as a way to enhance their trips and vacations, including up to $300 in credits.
Escape to Luxury is expected to debut in September and was designed to highlight the hotel company’s offerings with access to a range of immersive activities, amenities and singular experiences celebrating each unique destination.
“We are thrilled to launch Escape to Luxury with Marriott Bonvoy at some of our most beloved luxury properties in the Americas,” Marriott International Global Brand & Marketing Officer Tina Edmundson said. “Each hotel and resort provides its own distinct adventures, and this offering will allow guests to enhance their stay by immersing themselves in the local culture and indulging in their passions.”
“Escape to Luxury with Marriott Bonvoy encourages guests to take advantage of the legendary rituals special to our hotels, while enjoying a best in class stay,” Edmundson continued.
The Escape to Luxury program touches on a range of passions, such as sports, entertainment and culinary adventures. Some of the activities include indigenous spa treatments, private sabering lessons, kayak tours and more.
Last month, Marriott joined forces with concierge company Quintessentially to curate a collection of one-of-a-kind adventures.
